ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Animal Services Center at capacity, pet adoption fee half price

By Sara Tomarelli
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGnTL_0g6p2m8S00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls have announced that the Animal Services Center is at capacity.

From now until June 17 the shelter will be cutting the pet adoption fee in half, bringing down the cost to adopt an animal to $20.

The shelter will also not be accept any pet surrendering from now until June 17.

If you would like to see the animals available at the Animal Services Center you can do so on their website linked here.

For more information or any questions, you can call Animal Services at (940) 761-8894.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

New, local businesses call Sikes Senter Mall home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With one of the longest-running stores closing down inside of Sikes Senter Mall, more and more local businesses are looking to make Sikes the home for their business. Say cheese! One of the newest companies to move into Sikes Senter Mall is “Love Your Selfie”, owned and operated by Cody Jaster […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Stephens County Pride celebrates with Pride Walk at Memorial Park

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Pride hosted a Pride Walk for LGBTQ Pride Month this weekend. In colorful wardrobe, LGBTQ members and allies walked through Memorial Park in Duncan on Saturday. Then many went to Driller’s for Duncan’s first-ever drag show. According to the Stephens County Pride...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Wichita Falls, TX
Pets & Animals
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
texomashomepage.com

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Dixie!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dixie is a sweet and loving one year old terrier mix looking for her forever home!. Dixie is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County. If you are interested in Dixie, you can reach out to the Wichita County Humane Society at (940) 855-4941.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Red Lobster manager helps save life of choking customer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A disaster was averted at Red Lobster in Wichita Falls when a quick-acting manager stepped in to save the life of a customer who was choking in the bathroom. Judy O’Roark and her family returned Thursday to say thank you and present General Manager William...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Roofing business owner talks staying safe in the heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With temperatures rising to triple digits, it’s important to remember that heat can be deadly. Even people who are used to working outside take precautions when it’s this hot. People working in agriculture, construction and other outdoor professions know just how dangerous the heat can be.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Animal Services#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
kswo.com

Speeding, DUI in Cotton Co. sends man to hospital

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Wichita Falls man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Cotton County Saturday night. 49-year-old Carlos Fernandez was driving westbound, about seven miles west of Temple, when his truck departed the roadway. He over corrected to the right side, rolling over, and...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Thunder is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Thunder is a six-month-old dog who is sweet and loving, and is good around kids, cats and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Recipients thankful for WFAFB food distribution

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank distributed food Friday for families affected by COVID. The distribution was specifically for families that have been affected by COVID in any way, with at least one child in the household. It was self-declared and no supplementary forms of information were required. They distributed fresh produce, frozen meat, vegetables and more.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls gathers for Shriner’s parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls was packed Saturday morning as the community gathered to watch the Texas Shrine Association Parade. The celebration included clowns, bands, vehicles, mounted units, and marching Shriners. Chairman Jerry Gantt says not only are they celebrating 100 years of Shriners Hospitals for Children but this parade is to continue […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Duncan, OK

Did you know that Duncan is the largest city in Stephens County, Oklahoma?. Duncan is a dynamic community that offers residents and tourists cultural history, entertainment, arts, and much more. Why should you visit Duncan, Oklahoma?. The museums, entertainment centers, restaurants, and unique getaways that reflect Duncan’s vibrant past are...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Is Dillard’s in Wichita Falls closing or not?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More developments have been shared with our newsroom about the everchanging status of the Dillard’s location at the Sikes Senter Mall. Our source with direct knowledge of the situation tells KFDX that employees of Dillard’s were notified the morning of June 8 during a meeting that negotiations fell through with the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Sorry Wichita Falls, This Dude Is Not Giving Away Free Diapers

Listen parents, I know the thought of free diapers for those babies is too good to pass up, but this is a SCAM!. I really didn't think I needed to write this story, but it looks like I do. I have sadly seen FIVE of my friends share this similar link over the past week and I can't take it anymore. It looks like we have some fine folks from Zimbabwe trying to scam Wichita Falls citizens. They're using trading posts pages to do so.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Congressional Candidate Kathleen Brown Hopes to Bring Change to Texas

With election season well underway, Kathleen Brown of Wichita Falls is looking to win the congressional seat for district 13 here in Texas. Ms. Brown spoke with David Lovejoy and Chuck Williams of The Chat, and discussed her platform starting with the economy as well as the need for lowering the price of fuel.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Fire Marshal called after abandoned duplex fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight fire. It started around three Monday morning at a duplex right off Gore Blvd. on 24th street. Fire officials told 7NEWS it was abandoned and boarded up when they arrived. Firefighters quickly removed those boards and got the fire under control.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park man jailed on $250,000 bonds on child assault charges

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park resident is jailed on $250,000 bonds after authorities say he raped and molested a young boy last year. Police say after the victim told a friend about the inappropriate actions last October, the friend told his parents, who contacted police. They say they tried to locate the suspect, […]
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Lawton radio station looking for answers to overnight burglary

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton radio station is looking for answers to who broke into a van and left it sitting on the ground with no wheels. The staff at Mollman Media says they found the damage when they arrived at work on Friday morning. After checking surveillance video...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy