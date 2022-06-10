Animal Services Center at capacity, pet adoption fee half price

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls have announced that the Animal Services Center is at capacity.

From now until June 17 the shelter will be cutting the pet adoption fee in half, bringing down the cost to adopt an animal to $20.

The shelter will also not be accept any pet surrendering from now until June 17.

If you would like to see the animals available at the Animal Services Center you can do so on their website linked here.

For more information or any questions, you can call Animal Services at (940) 761-8894.

