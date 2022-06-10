ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Police awarded funds toward bulletproof vest

By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The North Platte Police Department is beefing up its protection, thanks to a...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Steffany Lien named Miss Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- On Saturday night in North Platte, your 2022 Miss Nebraska from Capital City was crowned. Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien was crowned 2022 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night in North Platte. Lien was chosen over first runner-up Alayna Wilson of Columbus. Lien won over $10,000 in cash...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Elementary in Kearney picks Amber Taylor as Assistant Principal

KEARNEY, NE - Amber Taylor has been selected as assistant principal for Northeast Elementary School beginning in August 2022. “We are looking forward to adding an assistant principal to support our students, teachers, and families at Northeast Elementary,” said Jason Mundorf, Kearney Public Schools Superintendent. “This additional position will coordinate with Mrs. Gundersen to assist in staff and teacher development, as well as offer an intentional focus on student management and family engagement. Amber is an incredibly talented young leader who has been instrumental in several district initiatives already. Her skill set will prove to be a terrific asset to Northeast Elementary and its school community. I cannot thank our Board of Education enough for supporting Northeast Elementary and our district with this position!”
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in crash near Cozad

COZAD, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after a collision with a semi near Cozad. The Nebraska State Patrol said at around 12:05 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 221 on Interstate 80, about a mile west of Cozad. Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows...
COZAD, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
knopnews2.com

Victim and suspect identified in local shooting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Wednesday shooting is under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in North Platte. 84-year-old Gary Lehl of North Platte is dead by suicide after an altercation with 56-year-old Carl Thompson of York. Thompson was taken to Great Plains Health after being shot by Lehl several times and then flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
klkntv.com

Infant survives crash that killed McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A McCook woman died from injuries suffered Wednesday morning when her vehicle struck the back of an unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue responded to the crash near West Q and West 7th Streets. Ketra Vlasin,...
MCCOOK, NE
knopnews2.com

At least one dead in local shooting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - UPDATE: A York man is in serious condition, and a North Platte man is dead after a shooting incident in North Platte, Wednesday around 3:45 pm. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the Lincoln County 911 Center dispatched deputies from the Sheriff’s office and the North Platte Police Department Wednesday afternoon after a report of a shooting at 10th and Roosevelt Street in North Platte came in.
klkntv.com

Stash of guns and drugs seized from McCook home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three rifles, two pistols, and all kinds of different drugs were found when McCook Police officers executed a search warrant this week. We’re told this happened around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, along the 400 block of East 4th Street. Officers arrested a 23-year-old man on...
MCCOOK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulletproof Vest#Armor#Police Departments#North Platte Police#Larm
Kearney Hub

Fundraisers scheduled to help Bertrand family after car-semi crash

BERTRAND — Numerous fundraisers have been organized to help support a Bertrand family after two of their children were involved in a car accident. On May 25, Carson Hansen, 15, and Lilly Hansen, 6, were on their way to vacation Bible school near Smithfield when they were involved in a car-semitrailer crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. Both were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
BERTRAND, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska's largest feedlot gets county’s OK despite worries

LINCOLN — The state’s largest feedlot project is moving forward following an emotional, marathon public meeting in southwest Nebraska’s Dundy County. But the 100,000-head Blackshirt Feeders feedlot project will have to comply with at least 10 conditions, tied to concerns about odor, dust and runoff of manure, under the conditional use permit given 3-0 approval Monday by the Dundy County Board.
Kearney Hub

Nebraska GOP leader speaking Monday to Buffalo Co. Republicans

KEARNEY — Taylor Gage, the executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, will speak next week to members of the Buffalo County Republican Party. Gage will focus on the upcoming Republican State Convention being held July 9 in Kearney. All registered Republicans are encouraged to attend. Gage’s presentation will...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Worst Nightmare: Family, friends come together to help Bertrand's Hansen family

BERTRAND — It was a rainy morning May 25, and Carson and Lilly Hansen were getting ready to attend vacation Bible school. Carson, 15, made sure his six-year-old sister, Lilly, was safely buckled in the rear passenger-side seat before dashing through the rain to the driver’s seat. Carson fastened his own seatbelt and began the 2 ½ mile drive from his rural Smithfield home to Hope Lutheran Church.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Dundy; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Red Willow; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 351 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL DUNDY FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS RED WILLOW SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Man arrested for guns and drugs near school

RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — A man accused of having guns and drugs at his home near a school has been arrested and arraigned in Red Willow County. According to the McCook Police Department, officers executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of East 4th street.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Ag Society Welcomes New Board Member

Custer County Ag Society met on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (L-R) Marla Stallbaumer, Charmayne Popp, Shane Ryan, Kent Nelson, Blair Hartman, Casey Cooksley, and Rodney Lamb. In front Troy Walz, Michelle Nelson, and JJ Martin. BROKEN BOW–Less than two months away from the Custer County Fair (July 29-August 4) and...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Hail shreds parts of Buffalo, Sherman counties Tuesday

KEARNEY — Siding, roofs, windows and windshields took a beating Tuesday night in northern Buffalo County as golf ball- to baseball-sized hail pummeled the area. “It came down so fast and so hard. It got black, and shazam!” said Kellie Crowell, Ravenna city clerk/treasurer. The storm initially developed...
iheart.com

Some Nebraska counties see $5 a gallon gas

(Nebraska) -- Five dollar a gallon gas hits parts of Nebraska. According to Triple-A, three Nebraska counties, Wheeler, Hitchcock and Thurston, now have average gas prices at five dollars a gallon for regular unleaded. A handful of other counties are not far behind with averages around $4.95 a gallon. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winner takes home more than $450 in groceries in annual Noon Rotary Grocery Grab

Grocery carts flew down the aisles at Gary’s Super Foods on East Fourth Street as Noon Rotary conducted its 2022 Grocery Grab on Saturday. Wendy Thompson was the first place winner. She enlisted the help of Trey Andersen, who filled her cart with $454.05 worth of food. A lot of meat items and other staples were the target, Andersen said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy