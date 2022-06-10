North Platte Police awarded funds toward bulletproof vest

KEARNEY, NE - Amber Taylor has been selected as assistant principal for Northeast Elementary School beginning in August 2022. “We are looking forward to adding an assistant principal to support our students, teachers, and families at Northeast Elementary,” said Jason Mundorf, Kearney Public Schools Superintendent. “This additional position will coordinate with Mrs. Gundersen to assist in staff and teacher development, as well as offer an intentional focus on student management and family engagement. Amber is an incredibly talented young leader who has been instrumental in several district initiatives already. Her skill set will prove to be a terrific asset to Northeast Elementary and its school community. I cannot thank our Board of Education enough for supporting Northeast Elementary and our district with this position!”

