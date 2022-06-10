ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Part of Daniels Road closed after culvert collapses

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
newschannel6now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of the 1100 block of Daniels Road between Hwy 240 and Bishop...

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Speeding, DUI in Cotton Co. sends man to hospital

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Wichita Falls man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Cotton County Saturday night. 49-year-old Carlos Fernandez was driving westbound, about seven miles west of Temple, when his truck departed the roadway. He over corrected to the right side, rolling over, and...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Fire Marshal called after abandoned duplex fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight fire. It started around three Monday morning at a duplex right off Gore Blvd. on 24th street. Fire officials told 7NEWS it was abandoned and boarded up when they arrived. Firefighters quickly removed those boards and got the fire under control.
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Man injured after motorcycle crash in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning. the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on State Highway 32 near Indian Meridian Road west of Marietta. According to troopers, a 2014 Peterbilt was heading westbound on State Highway 32 when it...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
City
Burkburnett, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Wichita County, TX
Government
kswo.com

Cache juveniles injured in Sunday morning crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two juveniles are recovering after a car crash in Comanche County Sunday morning. The pair of juveniles, both from Cache, were driving eastbound on Cache Rd. about eight miles south of Sterling at around 10:30 a.m. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Triple-digit heat will continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies. Heat index values could reach as high as 107 degrees in some places. The wind will remain strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 76 with clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culvert#Sinkhole#Kauz
kswo.com

Stephens County Pride celebrates with Pride Walk at Memorial Park

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Pride hosted a Pride Walk for LGBTQ Pride Month this weekend. In colorful wardrobe, LGBTQ members and allies walked through Memorial Park in Duncan on Saturday. Then many went to Driller’s for Duncan’s first-ever drag show. According to the Stephens County Pride...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
106.3 The Buzz

In Not Shocking News, Changes Coming to Wichita Falls Scooters After Complaints

I would have bet every penny in my bank account that something like this would have happened to these scooters. I'm letting folks know right now, if you enjoy these scooters in downtown Wichita Falls, you better speak up. This is just the beginning of the end (in my opinion), for you to enjoy riding these things in downtown Wichita Falls. Honestly, in my experience the past few months driving downtown. I have not had any problems with scooter drivers. I have had way more issues with people blowing through red lights on their bicycles downtown than someone riding these scooters.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Dixie!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dixie is a sweet and loving one year old terrier mix looking for her forever home!. Dixie is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County. If you are interested in Dixie, you can reach out to the Wichita County Humane Society at (940) 855-4941.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls gathers for Shriner’s parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls was packed Saturday morning as the community gathered to watch the Texas Shrine Association Parade. The celebration included clowns, bands, vehicles, mounted units, and marching Shriners. Chairman Jerry Gantt says not only are they celebrating 100 years of Shriners Hospitals for Children but this parade is to continue […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wdnonline.com

Kiwanis gets update on country’s largest wind farm

Kiwanis had special guest Kristi Sproul at its meeting Tuesday. Sproul works on external affairs for the renewal projects at the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). Sproul told Kiwanis members about Traverse, a 350-squaremile wind farm which stretches from north of Weatherford to Watonga. “The primary reason for starting this project is because it’s what our customers were asking for,” Sproul said. “They were asking for clean energy and also the savings which come along with having a fuelfree generation source.”
WEATHERFORD, OK
newschannel6now.com

The HEAT IS HERE

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The simple weather story will be hot weather this weekend and next week. Highs will be near or above 100 starting Saturday and will stay that hot until further notice! There’s not chances for rain but look for increasing winds out of the south.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Summer heat is here but winds will help

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! An oppressive ridge of high pressure continues to stay over us and will continue to bring triple digits to Texoma today and tomorrow. Heat advisories are still in effect until 7 pm tonight for the area. Highs today will be in the lower 100s but winds will start to pick up from the south at 10 to 20 mph thanks to a trough to our northwest. Gusts will be higher. This should help some with the heat but it will still be hot. Dewpoints, or moisture, are lower than they were yesterday in the lower to mid 60s which will help with the heat index and humidity. It will still be humid outside but it won’t be as oppressive as it was yesterday.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton radio station looking for answers to overnight burglary

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton radio station is looking for answers to who broke into a van and left it sitting on the ground with no wheels. The staff at Mollman Media says they found the damage when they arrived at work on Friday morning. After checking surveillance video...
LAWTON, OK
KRMG

Five-year-old boy drowns at Oklahoma state park

CADDO COUTNY, Okla. — A 5-year-old boy drowned on Friday near a play area at the Fort Cobb State Park in Caddo County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The boy was with family near the Deer Run playground when he went missing and found in an area of water three-feet deep not moving, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
CADDO COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy