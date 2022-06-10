Part of Daniels Road closed after culvert collapses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! An oppressive ridge of high pressure continues to stay over us and will continue to bring triple digits to Texoma today and tomorrow. Heat advisories are still in effect until 7 pm tonight for the area. Highs today will be in the lower 100s but winds will start to pick up from the south at 10 to 20 mph thanks to a trough to our northwest. Gusts will be higher. This should help some with the heat but it will still be hot. Dewpoints, or moisture, are lower than they were yesterday in the lower to mid 60s which will help with the heat index and humidity. It will still be humid outside but it won’t be as oppressive as it was yesterday.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO