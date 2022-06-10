ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Lebanon, Mo. man dies in crash Thursday

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Dallas...

www.ky3.com

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Driver ejected and pinned as vehicle overturns in crash near Peace Church Cemetery

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night reports of a single vehicle rollover crash near 3000 bl N Peace Church alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Google Maps screenshot of crash location, near 3000 bl S Peace Church Road. Upon arrival a 2006 Chevy HHR had rolled where the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Moniteau County seriously injured a 18-year-old driver early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F says the crash happened on U.S 50 west of Pam Jones Road. Erika Castro of Jefferson City was traveling westbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and The post Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Major One-Vehicle Crash Leads to Serious Injuries

Licking, MO. – A Licking man was seriously injured in a car accident on June 11th, at roughly 8:27 PM. A 2013 Chevy Malibu was traveling on Highway 32, 5 miles East of Licking, when it crashed. The driver was Joseph Kaplan, 26 of Licking. The crash occurred as...
LICKING, MO
KTTS

Shooting At Springfield Gas Station

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one person was shot last night at the AmPm Gas Station near Kearney and Fulbright. The injuries were not life-threatening. KY3 says two male suspects left the area. Police are still looking for them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Early Morning Crash In Springfield Leaves 2 Dead, 1 In Custody

(KTTS News) — Two people are dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Springfield. Police say a pickup hit another pickup that was making a left turn at Chestnut and West Bypass. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Ronica Tollison, 37, and Britany Toothman, 34, both from Willard,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Seymour Man Steals Trash Truck, Assaults Driver

Seymour, MO. – A Seymour man has been arrested following an incident where a trash truck driver was assaulted. On June 8th, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where a trash truck driver had been assaulted, and his trash truck was stolen. Reporting to the call was Deputy McLear and Detective Akers, along with the help of K9 Mick and his handler, Deputy Johnson.
SEYMOUR, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Car Crash & D-W-I Arrest in Springfield

On June 12, 2022, at 12:45 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway in reference to a two-vehicle crash. The initial investigation indicates a white, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronica Tollison, 37, from Willard, and occupied by Britany Toothman,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after ejected in UTV accident

CASS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Saturday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Polaris UTV driven by Derek W. Scott, 26, Strasburg, was southbound on South Shimel Road just north of East 187th Street. The UTV had a...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Single vehicle accident fatal for Lebanon driver

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. - A fatality is reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday. Reports say at approximately 4:25 p.m., 45-year-old Cameron W. Cromer was traveling northbound on Route OO, 10 miles west of Lebanon, when he failed to negotiate a curve. Cromer's 2004 Cadillac Escalade traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and ejected him. He was pronounced deceased on the scene and transported to Shadel Funeral Home in Lebanon.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Single-car crash in Dallas County kills Lebanon man

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a deadly crash in Dallas County Thursday afternoon. The MSHP crash report states that 45-year-old Cameron Cromer was driving on Route OO in Dallas County just before 4:30 p.m. when he did not make it around a curve, drove off the right side of the […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Deadly semi crash in Franklin County shuts down I-44 for hours

One man dies and another is seriously injured when a semi wrecks in southern Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ruslan Kraievskyi, 36, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was driving on I-44 early Saturday morning just north of Sullivan when his truck traveled off the road, into the median. The semi entered Winsel Creek, striking an embankment, then caught on fire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Salem, MO Man Killed in Crash With Semi near Rolla

Salem, MO. – A Salem, Missouri man was killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck near Rolla on Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:19 p.m. on Highway 72, a half mile east of Rolla. An eastbound 2003 Chevy Cavalier...
SALEM, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri legislator, accused of several fraud charges, scheduled to head to federal court Monday

A Missouri legislator is scheduled to head to federal court today (Monday) on several fraud charges. The trial for Nixa Republican State Representative Tricia Derges begins Monday at a federal courthouse in southwest Missouri’s Springfield. Derges has been charged with 23 felony counts in two separate alleged fraud schemes connected to the medical and dental clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark. Charges accuse Derges of selling fake stem cell treatments at her clinics – a scheme totaling about $200,000. Other charges allege that she fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid.
