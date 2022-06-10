ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford police: Three juveniles charged in Walnut Beach brawl, more arrests coming

By Peter Yankowski
milfordmirror.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD — Police say three people — all juveniles — have been charged in connection with a Memorial Day brawl at Walnut Beach and more arrests are expected. Milford police did not release the names of...

www.milfordmirror.com

milfordmirror.com

Police: 3 more people charged in Milford Memorial Day beach brawl

MILFORD — Three more people — all young adults — have been charged in connection with a brawl that broke out on Walnut Beach on Memorial Day. Milford police identified the latest people charged as Alexander Mitchell, 20, of Bethany, Jasmin Bello, 18, of Stratford, and Jacob Calderon-Perez, 18, of Trumbull.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Gunfire Erupts Inside Stratford Walgreens, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a shooting that took place at a Walgreens. The incident happened in Stratford around 3:20 p.m., Sunday, June 12 at the store located at 1606 Barnum Ave. Officers responded after gunfire erupted in the store, said Capt. Frank Eannotti of the Stratford Police. "During...
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

17-Year-Old Shooting Victim Was Taken to New Haven Firehouse: Police

New Haven firefighters attended to a 17-year-old shooting victim who had been driven to the fire station on Saturday night and police said he is in stable condition. Just after 9 p.m., New Haven Police received a Shotspotter alert and a call about a person who was shot on Starr Street, between Shelton Avenue and Newhall Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On June 8, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested by warrant, Zaire Flowers, age 22, of Ansonia for his involvement in the September 2, 2021 shots fired investigation on Water Street in Ansonia. After Flowers was developed as a suspect, a search warrant was done at Flowers’ Ansonia residence. During the search, a gun was recovered and testing of the gun linked it to the 9/2/2021 shooting. Flowers was charged with Criminal Attempt at Assault First Degree, Unlawful Discharge, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree. He was arraigned at Derby Court his bond was set at $30,000.00 and his next court date is June 30, 2022. Flowers is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Eyewitness News

New Jersey man accused of cooking oil theft in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A New Jersey man is accused of stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in East Lyme. Police said around 6 a.m. Friday morning, an officer saw a suspicious van near a closed restaurant on Hope Street. “The Officer observed activity which was consistent with...
EAST LYME, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A Bristol woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in East Hartford Sunday morning. Nicole Laflamme, 33, was driving the wrong way on the northbound side of Route 5/15 near Exit 91 when she collided with an SUV that was driving in the proper direction just before 5 a.m., according to state police.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
fox40jackson.com

Wrong body dug up by police in Connecticut cemetery amid cold case investigation

Connecticut police dug up a body Wednesday hoping to close an unsolved murder case from the 1970s but soon discovered it was the wrong one. Investigators in the East Haven Police Department are looking for an unidentified young woman who was found dead, wrapped in a tarp in a ditch behind a former department store in August 1975.

