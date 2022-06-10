HBA in Bingham Farms Announces Parade of Homes 2022 Blue-ribbon Winners

See 10 Friday. Tonight in the Kidzone: Chalk drawing with popular local street artist David Zinn (all day) and C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital offers Band-aid and Medical Materials Crafts (5 p.m.). On the Power Center Lawn: Vinyasa Yoga with Mary Betts (5 p.m.). In the Annex tent: The chance to view the sun through the U-M Detroit Observatory’s telescopes and, after sunset, view the night sky. (5 p.m.). On the O&W Grove Stage: 17-year-old Commerce Township pop-folk singer-songwriter Aspen Jacobsen (5 p.m.) and local singer-pianist Hannah Baiardi (6 p.m.), a U-M alum whose music draws on soul, pop, folk, and jazz. On the Rackham Stage: Miss Paula & the Candy Bandits (7 p.m.), a Detroit kiddie punk-rock quartet that plays nursery rhymes, movie themes, and originals. Also, NYC-based ADG7 (8:15 p.m.) performs Korean shamanic pop-folk. The music is followed at 10 p.m. by a screening of Encanto, Disney’s latest animated feature about a family living in a magical Colombian village. 5 p.m.–midnight.
