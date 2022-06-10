ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBA in Bingham Farms Announces Parade of Homes 2022 Blue-ribbon Winners

By Jake Bekemeyer
Cover picture for the articleThe Parade of Homes 2022 sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan (HBA) in Bingham Farms and Lake Michigan Credit Union that runs through the end of June, announced the blue-ribbon winners in categories ranging from homes priced at $400,000 or less to $1M or more. The...

rejournals.com

REDICO completes 87-acre mixed-use development in Michigan

REDICO recently completed its The Village at Bloomfield redevelopment in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The 87-acre mixed-use development is centrally located on Telegraph at the epicenter of the Bloomfield Hills business community and at the entrance to Pontiac, Michigan. It includes nearly 1.1 million square feet of development. Prior to REDICO’s...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
dbusiness.com

Thomas C. Shafer of Detroit’s Huntington Commercial Bank to Retire

Huntington Bancshares Inc. announced Thomas C. Shafer, senior executive vice president (SEVP) and co-president of commercial banking, will retire at the end of the year. Shafer joined Huntington in 2021 as part of the merger with TCF, where he served as CEO of TCF National Bank and vice chairman of the board of TCF Financial Corp. At Huntington, he has successfully led middle market, commercial real estate, and regional government banking teams for Huntington Commercial Bank, which is headquartered in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Report: Metro Detroit Housing Prices and Supply Rise in May

According to the May 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, housing supplies increased for the first time in months and homes in the metro Detroit area continue selling at a quick pace and at higher prices. Home sale totals in May fell overall, dropping 6.8...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

FEI Detroit Chapter Networking Event

The Detroit chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit business association, hosted a networking event to celebrate the beginning of summer on Tuesday, June 7, at The Delmar Detroit’s rooftop in Greektown. The event featured cocktails, a buffet dinner, and networking amongst members, prospective members, and more. FEI members hold positions such as controller, treasurer, chief accounting officer, and CFO at companies in all major industries. It serves as an avenue for professional development among more than 65 chapters across the country. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Smokehouse 52 BBQ Has Closed Its Doors in Downtown Saline

Saline/Chelsea MI (June 11, 2022) There is nothing worse than closing the chapter on a beloved small business. We came to Downtown Saline bringing our best recipes and a steady hope that we would be here for the long haul. Despite many strong efforts and innovations to support our recovery in the wake of the pandemic, and the shared loyalty of our customers and close advocates – we have decided the best move is to focus our efforts on our catering and events division, along with our commissary kitchen.
SALINE, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Top of the Park”: Ann Arbor Summer Festival.

See 10 Friday. Tonight in the Kidzone: Chalk drawing with popular local street artist David Zinn (all day) and C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital offers Band-aid and Medical Materials Crafts (5 p.m.). On the Power Center Lawn: Vinyasa Yoga with Mary Betts (5 p.m.). In the Annex tent: The chance to view the sun through the U-M Detroit Observatory’s telescopes and, after sunset, view the night sky. (5 p.m.). On the O&W Grove Stage: 17-year-old Commerce Township pop-folk singer-songwriter Aspen Jacobsen (5 p.m.) and local singer-pianist Hannah Baiardi (6 p.m.), a U-M alum whose music draws on soul, pop, folk, and jazz. On the Rackham Stage: Miss Paula & the Candy Bandits (7 p.m.), a Detroit kiddie punk-rock quartet that plays nursery rhymes, movie themes, and originals. Also, NYC-based ADG7 (8:15 p.m.) performs Korean shamanic pop-folk. The music is followed at 10 p.m. by a screening of Encanto, Disney’s latest animated feature about a family living in a magical Colombian village. 5 p.m.–midnight.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Soul 2 Go Restaurant on Detroit’s East Side Celebrates Grand Opening

Soul 2 Go, a carry out restaurant made for quick, efficient, and convenient soul food, celebrated its Eastside grand opening on June 9th. The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation and Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison announced that the Motor City Match (MCM) Round 9 awardee received a $35,000 cash grant to help open the carry-out restaurant. The restaurant located at 9900 Whittier in Detroit, offers a variety of soulful carry-out options in a family-friendly environment.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Let's grab a drink! Distillery opens new tasting room in Livonia

The owners of Livonia's newest spot to order a drink believe they've made a little history. The owners of BBS Distilleries conducted some research and found they appear to be the first (legal) distillery making spirits in the western Wayne County community since the 1850s when the community banned liquor. That's given the three owners a point of pride as they open a new tasting room on the Livonia/Redford Township border.
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Two Metro Detroit brothers flying high after airport design competition

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Two local brothers displayed their engineering skills in a global design competition. Their work was inspiring and may have you looking at airports in a whole new way. The Akinyemi brothers of Northville won high honors with their teams at the 2022 FAA airport design challenge....
NORTHVILLE, MI
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
aroundthetownchicago.com

Jet’s Pizza opens number 21- 21 cents a slice!

Before Covid hit and closed a lot of restaurants, we had the good fortune of having “Detroit” pizza on our show. Jet’s Pizza had come to town and it was something different than we were used to. It did not take the radio station crw long to see what the fuss was around town. The engineers loved it as did Frank and I. I also took some left-overs home for the family. They were also impressed with the crust and the corners versus a round pie.
thesalinepost.com

What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Jun 10 - Sunday, Jun 12

School's out for summer and we're expecting mild, sometimes wet weather this weekend. Here are a few events on our community calendar this weekend! Don't see your events? Remember to add them to our free calendar before Thursday night each week!. ... 6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun...
SALINE, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Whitmer announces EV charging network investment

Southeast Michigan will soon be home to a new manufacturing plant for electric vehicle chargers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday morning that Canadian charging network operator FLO is choosing Auburn Hills for its first US-based operation. Whitmer said this is a step toward building out Michigan’s EV infrastructure. “Cars...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Frank’s Hoppy Bistro mixes nostalgia with new twists

FENTON TWP, MI – Frank’s Hoppy Bistro combines the recipes and nostalgia of Frank’s Tavern with new twists that include craft beer and artisan pizzas. Led by a former owner of Frank’s Tavern, Rachel Medore, and husband/craft beer specialist Shayne Medore, Frank’s Hoppy Bistro had a soft reopening in October last year and earlier this week held a ribbon-cutting event with the local chamber of commerce.
FENTON, MI
MetroTimes

Don’t miss these Michigan summer festivals

If you're like us, you probably miss seeing people and doing things. This year, many big summer events are returning for the first time since 2019. We'll see you at... all of them. Food & Drink. Michigan Taco Fest, June 24-26 Head up to Lake Orion for the 3rd annual...
DETROIT, MI

