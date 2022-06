GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WV News) — The National Park Service has received approximately funding to clean up an old well site in the Gauley River National Recreation Area. The orphaned well will be plugged with cement, capped, and the associated equipment taken away. Three feet of protruding pipe will be left standing at the site. The access road will be reseeded with native grasses by spring 2023. This natural gas well, one of about 20 in the park, dates from the 1950s and has been inactive for around 20 years. Some wells in the park remain active with mineral rights in private ownership while surface land is under federal ownership.

