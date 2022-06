Huntington Bancshares Inc. announced Thomas C. Shafer, senior executive vice president (SEVP) and co-president of commercial banking, will retire at the end of the year. Shafer joined Huntington in 2021 as part of the merger with TCF, where he served as CEO of TCF National Bank and vice chairman of the board of TCF Financial Corp. At Huntington, he has successfully led middle market, commercial real estate, and regional government banking teams for Huntington Commercial Bank, which is headquartered in Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO