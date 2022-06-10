ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hunter Renfrow contract: Raiders ink slot weapon to extension

By Aryanna Prasad
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow receives key extension as team looks to feature him in Josh McDaniel’s offense. On the heels of Cooper Kupp’s historic extension, the Las Vegas Raiders have an announcement of their own: they’re proving their appreciation of Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow with a...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tyreek Hill reveals where drama with Chiefs all began

During the debut episode of his new podcast, receiver Tyreek Hill revealed when exactly things went sour with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs no longer have wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the roster. After failed contract negotiations, both parties opted to part ways, leading to his trade to the Miami Dolphins. But where did things really go south?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Stephen A Smith says Tyreek Hill must stay off the weed

Stephen A Smith, the king of content, is at it again on First Take. His latest on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is everything. Hill had quite the weekend, as the first episode of his podcast discussed his exit from Kansas City, and why he was grateful to no longer be on the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles WR nearly sets world record in track event

The Philadelphia Eagles have quite the athlete on their hands judging by Devon Allen’s performance at Sunday’s NYC Grand Prix. Allen, a two-time Olympian already, participated in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and won the event with the third-fastest time ever. Allen ran the race in 12.84 seconds, just shy of the world record of 12.80.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

Cashing In: Raiders Reward Renfrow With Extension

Hunter Renfrow received a well-earned contract extension. This week, another key piece to the Las Vegas Raiders stays in the fold. Over the span of his short, three-year career, Hunter Renfrow has progressed from an underdog story to a household name. Prior to his NFL career, he was best known for catching the game-winning touchdown in the 2017 National Championship game. But just fifteen touchdowns, 208 catches, and 2299 yards later, Renfrow is turning heads. Since his emergence in the NFL, Renfrow has earned respect from his opponents as one of the best route-runners in the game today. Considering high-vertical catches are not currently in his repertoire, the Las Vegas Raiders’ social media accounts have been overflowing with clips of his elite elusiveness.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Jags dealing with ‘another obstacle’ as fields get rebuilt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s normal practice fields are a construction site. Heavy equipment. Dirt mounds. Scaffolding, steel beams and some concrete walls. It’s where the Jaguars should be holding minicamp this week and training camp next month. Instead, the team is cramped onto the game-day field for offseason workouts and will bus to a nearby high school for training camp.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Rapsheet#The Slot Machine
NBC Sports

Colts signing Ifeadi Odenigbo

The Colts are adding a veteran to their defense. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis is signing free agent defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. Odenigbo spent the 2021 season with the Browns, first on the practice squad and then on the active roster. He appeared in nine games for Cleveland, playing 163 defensive snaps and 42 special teams snaps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

259K+
Followers
489K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy