Hunter Renfrow contract: Raiders ink slot weapon to extension
By Aryanna Prasad
FanSided
3 days ago
Hunter Renfrow received a well-earned contract extension. This week, another key piece to the Las Vegas Raiders stays in the fold. Over the span of his short, three-year career, Hunter Renfrow has progressed from an underdog story to a household name. Prior to his NFL career, he was best known for catching the game-winning touchdown in the 2017 National Championship game. But just fifteen touchdowns, 208 catches, and 2299 yards later, Renfrow is turning heads. Since his emergence in the NFL, Renfrow has earned respect from his opponents as one of the best route-runners in the game today. Considering high-vertical catches are not currently in his repertoire, the Las Vegas Raiders’ social media accounts have been overflowing with clips of his elite elusiveness.
