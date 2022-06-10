ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Airport getting $100K wind cone – what is it?

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Regional Airport is getting a new piece of aviation equipment thanks to a federal grant.

Congressman Tim Ryan announced Friday that $100,000 is going to the airport to replace a wind cone. A wind cone is a tube-shaped, typically colorful “windsock” that allows pilots to immediately determine approximate wind speed and direction before landing and takeoff.

While pilots have more precise instruments to determine wind speed and direction, a wind cone is still another tool that is important and very visual.

Wind cones are typically colored orange, white or yellow.

The wind cone at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport has “reached the end of its useful life and no longer meets FAA design standards,” Ryan said.

The grant, funded by the FAA, will provide safer updated equipment for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and the general aviation community.

Wind cone assemblies can be very complex or very basic. Some can be solar powered, externally illuminated, vary in size and are weather-resistant, among other specifications.

