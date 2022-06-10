Accreditation process described as journey for RRPS

Los Alamos High School Class of 2022 graduate Malia Trujillo Hanawalt will attend the University of New Mexico and has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship. Malia will major in Biology and Chemistry and plans to pursue a career in the medical field. During high school, Malia actively participated in the Los Alamos Youth Rotary Club and was selected to participate in the Rotary Youth Exchange 2021-2022. She enjoys volunteering and helping people. Currently, Malia is an intern at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Malia is very grateful for her support from teachers, mentors, friends, and family. Her parents are Mark and Dawn Trujillo Voss, Chad and Margaret Hanawalt. Malia’s siblings are Eric Hanawalt Maestas, Mykayla Trujillo Hanawalt, and Richard Voss. Photo by Samantha D’Anna.

