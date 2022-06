A Springfield man has been found guilty on all counts in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a teenager. DeMarco Jones is the second of three defendants to be tried in the killing of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. She was fatally shot as she sat in a car with a three-year-old and several other people in a parking lot on West Washington Street. Jones will be sentenced in August.

