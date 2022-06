The Detroit chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit business association, hosted a networking event to celebrate the beginning of summer on Tuesday, June 7, at The Delmar Detroit’s rooftop in Greektown. The event featured cocktails, a buffet dinner, and networking amongst members, prospective members, and more. FEI members hold positions such as controller, treasurer, chief accounting officer, and CFO at companies in all major industries. It serves as an avenue for professional development among more than 65 chapters across the country. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.

