A coyote bit a man in a bank parking lot in Swampscott, Massachusetts, Monday morning, police said. The man was on his cellphone outside the Santander Bank on Paradise Street when the coyote bit his calf about 6:15 a.m., according to Swampscott police. He was able to scare the animal off into the woods with a stick.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO