Matt Carpenter went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk, three runs scored and seven RBIs in New York’s 18-4 victory over the Cubs on Sunday. Matt Carpenter drew the start at third base Sunday after not starting the previous seven games and delivered a vintage Matt Carpenter performance. The seven RBIs tied a career high and despite only two plate appearances since June 3, Carpenter was able to produce three extra base hits in the spot start. Carpenter will continue to have to battle for playing time in a healthy Yankees infield but when he starts he carries a ton of fantasy value in DFS lineups where you can pick and chose your spots with him.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO