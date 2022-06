Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man has been arrested following a gunpoint robbery and brief police chase in the city Saturday night. Officers found a man in his 30s that had been robbed at gunpoint while responding to Joseph Avenue around 8 p.m. The suspect allegedly fled the scene, and his vehicle was spotted by police shortly after the crime had occurred. After trying to conduct a traffic stop as the suspect pulled into a driveway on Lux Street, the suspect drove into a police car and attempted to flee, leading to a police chase.

