USPS holding job fair in Danville on Wednesday

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Those looking for a job will need to spruce up their resumes for a job fair hosted by the Postal Service next week.

The Danville Postal Office will hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 105 Teal Court. The positions available are both outdoor and indoor, ranging from city and rural carrier positions to clerical and mailing processing positions.

This is part of Delivering for America a 10-year plan to build a more stable and empowered workforce.

If you are interested, you must be 18 years of age and pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation. They are also looking for people who would be available for weekends and holidays.

You can see a full list of positions available as well as fill out an application by heading the United States Postal Service’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.