Mineral, CA

Fatal collision near Mineral on Hwy 36

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol reports a single vehicle incident that left the passenger deceased and the driver with...

www.plumasnews.com

Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed in the Canyon; Search and Rescue reaches stranded vehicles

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.: Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns provides this update: Search and Rescue have reached the occupants of the vehicles trapped between the two slides and are transporting them to Quincy. Their vehicles remain stranded in the area. It’s estimated that the canyon will remain closed for a couple of days – but that’s still to be determined.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Pickup Runs Into Rear of CHP Vehicle in Sunday Morning Crash

On June 12, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, CHP officers from Ukiah Area were on-scene of a non-injury traffic collision, northbound US 101, near 41.40. CHP officers were conducting traffic control when a white Ford F-250, driven by [Chad Hodge] was traveling northbound on US 101 in the #2 lane, at approximately 60 mph. Hodge allowed his vehicle to travel through a flare pattern and strike the rear of a parked CHP patrol vehicle displaying its rear amber warning lights. The CHP patrol vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the collision. CHP personnel were not injured as a result of the collision. Hodge was treated on-scene by medical personnel and sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor of this collision.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Vehicle Collision on Hwy 101 Near Willits This Morning

Details are limited this morning, but a dramatic traffic collision near the Ridgewood Summit south of Willits left a California Highway Patrol SUV mangled, a pickup truck damaged along Highway 101, and an unidentified vehicle at the bottom of a cliff. As per the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information...
WILLITS, CA
FOX Reno

One person killed, two hospitalized in rollover crash on I-580 near Moana Lane

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and two were hospitalized after a late night rollover crash on I-580 near Moana Lane Saturday. Trooper Charles Caster with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP) say that around 10:51 p.m. crews responded to southbound I-580 near the Moana Lane exit for a single vehicle rollover crash.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

11-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in Fernley crash

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicyclist was seriously injured Saturday when he was hit crossing Fernley’s Main Street, the Nevada State Police said. The crash happened in front of the North Lyon County Fire Protection District building and paramedics were able to help the boy immediately, NSP said. The 11-year-old...
FERNLEY, NV
krcrtv.com

Update: Domestic violence leads to deadly chase in Red Bluff, deputies say

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A high-speed chase over the weekend ended in a deadly crash Sunday. According to the Tehama Couty Sheriff's Office, the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when deputies were called to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Red Bluff after a woman said her boyfriend had strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens in Tehama County after mudslide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif., MONDAY UPDATE: - Highway 36 reopened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 5:20 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - Part of Hwy 36 is closed around three to four miles west of Hwy 32, just east of Highlands Ranch, due to a mudslide, according to Caltrans. There is a one way...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Highway 36 crash kills unidentified Los Molinos woman

An unidentified Los Molinos woman was killed in a June 2 crash on Highway 36 near Mineral, and the driver suffered major injuries. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling westbound on Highway 36 west of Mineral about 4:38 p.m. Thursday, June 9, when for unknown reasons the driver, Rick Lizotte, 62 of Los Molinos, failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway and struck a large tree.
LOS MOLINOS, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Search and Rescue coordinator discusses Canyon closure rescues

The morning after mud and debris closed Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon, the coordinator of Plumas County Search and Rescue, Mike Grant, discussed the situation rescuers encountered the afternoon of June 12 in the Chips Creek/Rock Creek areas. “It’s a mess; I was shocked,” he said, of the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roll-over crash injures 1 in Placer County; power lines down

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Placer County.  Officers said the crash happened on Nicolaus Road, east of state Route 65 and Lincoln. A photo shared by the CHP shows the car upside down and on fire. The ground behind […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 injured in Highway 99 crash north of Chico Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were injured after a crash on Highway 99 north of Chico Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said four vehicles were involved in the crash in the area of Gaia Road around 5 a.m. A woman was traveling southbound on...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Redding after leading deputies on a pursuit

REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding after leading deputies on a slow-speed pursuit on Saturday at around 2:32 p.m. Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report on June 5 that Richard Kenyon, 60, had hit his girlfriend, placed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
REDDING, CA
Plumas County News

Alternative Route: Remember that Oroville Quincy Highway is open

A Meadow Valley resident wants to remind Plumas News readers that an alternate route west is available in the wake of the Highway 70 closure. What he described as the “back route to Oroville,” the roadway that begins as Bucks Lake Road and farther along becomes the Oroville Quincy Highway, is open. He said he made the drive the morning of June 13 with no issues. The only restriction this morning was a “short one lane stretch controlled by stop lights” when one gets to the Butte County side of the roadway.
MEADOW VALLEY, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon shut down because of mudslides

Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon is shut down Monday morning because of mudslides, according to the California Highway Patrol. Drivers in Butte County are recommended to take an alternate route, as there is no estimated time for the road to reopen. The National Weather Service is also warning...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Three Workers Injured in Truck Crash on US 395 [Carson City, NV]

CARSON CITY, NV (June 10, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, a truck crash on US 395 left three transportation workers with injuries, police said. On June 7th, three Nevada Department of Transportation workers were by a truck on U.S. 395 near Topsy Lane. The initial investigation detailed that the workers...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Motorcycle rider dies along SR-49 in high-speed crash

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcycle rider was killed along State Route 49 around 11 p.m. on Thursday after falling off the bike and colliding with an oncoming car, according to CHP Grass Valley. CHP said that the rider, 36, of Tahoe City was headed southbound on SR-49 when he approached a curve at […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 70 Mudslide Closes Route

BELDEN (CBS13) — A mudslide has closed Highway 70 one mile west of Belden, said Caltrans District 2. The roadway is closed in the Feather River Canyon between Rock Creek Dam and Belden. Crews are working to clear the roadway of debris and the slides are currently still active. State Route 70 remains closed approx. 1 mile west of Belden due to multiple slides in the Feather River Canyon between Rock Creek Dam and Belden. @CaltransD2 maintenance crews are working to clear the roadway but the slides remain active. pic.twitter.com/UQSiY2k6oo — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) June 13, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
BELDEN, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Car Crash on South Meadows Parkway [Reno, NV]

Car Crashes into Building near South Meadows Parkway, Injures 2. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., June 7th on South Meadows Parkway, near Great Clips. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a driver crashed through the front of the business building for reasons still unknown. The crash pinned the woman...
RENO, NV

