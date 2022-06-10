Fatal collision near Mineral on Hwy 36

On June 12, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, CHP officers from Ukiah Area were on-scene of a non-injury traffic collision, northbound US 101, near 41.40. CHP officers were conducting traffic control when a white Ford F-250, driven by [Chad Hodge] was traveling northbound on US 101 in the #2 lane, at approximately 60 mph. Hodge allowed his vehicle to travel through a flare pattern and strike the rear of a parked CHP patrol vehicle displaying its rear amber warning lights. The CHP patrol vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the collision. CHP personnel were not injured as a result of the collision. Hodge was treated on-scene by medical personnel and sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor of this collision.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO