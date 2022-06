Ryan Montgomery’s first visit to Ohio State this summer came as a basketball player. Montgomery was at the Schottenstein Center on Friday along with the rest of the Findlay High School boys’ basketball team to participate in the second day of Ohio State’s basketball team camp. The rising high school sophomore made the trip to Columbus just hours after wrapping up a visit to Michigan State, where he participated in a football camp on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO