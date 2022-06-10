ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Teton County, Wyo. moves into High Community Level for COVID-19

By News Team
 3 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department announced Friday Teton County, Wyo. has moved into the High Community Level for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

This increase from the Medium Community Level is a result of new hospital admissions and an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the last 7 days.

As of June 8, 2022, Teton County has averaged 24.1 cases per day for the past seven days for a total of 169 cases reported. For the last 14 days, 19.34% of the tests taken at the Curative sites have received a positive result.

Since June 1, 2022, St. John’s Health has admitted six patients with COVID-19 and transferred two such patients to higher levels of care.

“We understand that moving up to the High Community Level is frustrating at this point in the pandemic. We would all prefer to move past COVID-19 and not hear that our risk for COVID-19 is increasing," Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell said. "I want to encourage our community to wear a mask in public, indoor settings while we remain in the High Community Level. We know that all community members will assess their COVID-19 risk differently depending on their situation. Compared to the past when we had high COVID caseloads, Teton County is now one of the most vaccinated communities. This is a great step for our community members to protect themselves and others. We now have COVID antiviral treatment available, at no cost, for high-risk people which reduces the chance of severe COVID-19 outcomes. Though multiple treatments are available, preventative measures are still the best steps to protect ourselves and limit virus propagation in our community.”

The most significant change in guidance when in the High Community Level is the CDC recommends all individuals wear a well-fitting mask when indoors in public locations. The community can review the recommendations that come with the High Community Level here . These include staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19, wearing a mask in public indoor settings, increasing ventilation, and following other recommended precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to family, friends, coworkers, or neighbors.

Being fully vaccinated and up to date on your COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most effective measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, click HERE or call the Call Center at 307-732-8628.

Individuals should stay home when they are sick and test. Testing is the only way to ensure you do not have COVID-19. In partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health, Curative and the Teton County Health Department, all residents, workers and visitors in Teton County, WY, can receive a no-cost, shallow nasal, COVID-19 test. Please visit www.curative.com to see hours of operation, testing locations and to book an appointment.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and need assistance, contact the COVID-19 hotline at 307-732-8628.

Those who are unvaccinated, over 50 years old OR have risk factors (including but not limited to obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer and the immunocompromised) please contact your healthcare provider immediately to discuss your eligibility for the no-cost COVID-19 specific antiviral treatment that can reduce your chances of severe illness from COVID-19. This medicine must be prescribed by your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, call the Teton County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline.

