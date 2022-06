Broncos CB Patrick Surtain is enjoying being back with the team for organized activities and offseason workouts. “It’s been very competitive so far,” Surtain said, via BroncosWire.com. “We’ve been going at it for sure. Offense vs. defense — we’re just doing good on good. Iron sharpens iron, so we’re making plays and the offense is making plays. It’s just good battles going on right now. The best thing that I can do is to be able to work on little bits and things — little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game. That’s the best thing. Also, work on things that you know you’re good at, but know that you can improve on, too. Just that little bit of management for myself. That’s what I’ll be able to do.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO