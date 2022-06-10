ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Short Weighs In On Ex Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Nuptials

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
Columbus Short couldn't be happier his ex Britney Spears finally found her happily ever after with Sam Asghari .

Before the Princess of Pop walked down the aisle on Thursday, June 9, the Scandal star expressed how thrilled he was for his former flame when asked about her wedding news by a pap.

Noting she finally "found her happy," Short told the TMZ reporter, "To find your happy is important," before teasing that his own love life could use a little more of what Spears and Asghari have. "I'm trying to find my happy right now."

FIRST PHOTOS OF BRITNEY SPEARS & HUSBAND SAM ASGHARI'S WEDDING DAY REVEALED

"She found her happy. Leave her alone. Let her get her happy on. She deserves it," he emphasized of Spears, as she's been working for decades and fought extremely hard to end her near-14-year-long conservatorship. "She entertained us for years. She gave us record after record, videos after videos, tour after tour. Let the girl get her happy on."

When asked if Short had a message for the newlywed, he replied: "I love you B. I miss you, love you. Congratulations."

The former couple was linked back in the early 2000s when he was doing choreography and backup dancing for her.

And while Short shared nothing but positivity on Spears' big day, the same can't be said about her first husband, Jason Alexander , who tried crashing her nuptials at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home. Spears was also married to Kevin Federline , with whom she shares two sons, from 2004-2007.

POLICE CALLED AFTER BRITNEY SPEARS' EX-HUSBAND JASON ALEXANDER LIVE STREAMS BREAKING INTO HER HOME

OK! reported Alexander, 40, live streamed himself breaking into the songstress' home and even arguing with the event security. Aside from walking around the property and introducing himself as "Britney's first husband," he was heard in the video admitting he was there to "crash the wedding."

Ventura County police arrested Spears' ex Thursday afternoon on charges of misdemeanor battery, vandalism, and trespassing before the festivities kick off. Radar reported he has remained behind bars with his bond set at $22,500. An emergency protection order was also issued that told Alexander to stay away from Spears or face further legal consequences.

Despite the minor bump in the road, Spears refused to let her ex ruin her special day, as a source pointed out: "Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down."

OK! Magazine

Is Britney Spears Eyeing Another Las Vegas Residency?

Britney Spears may love Las Vegas, but she has no plans to make Sin City her temporary home with a new concert residency anytime soon, it has been reported.The Princess of Pop sent her fans into a frenzy last weekend when she posted videos and photos of herself at the new Resorts World Las Vegas, which rolled out the red carpet for Spears upon her arrival. Spears was joined by fiancé Sam Asghari and best friend/ agent Cade Hudson, who were featured in Spears' post from their trip to Nevada.Though many speculated her recent trip could be the beginning of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Police Called After Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Live Streams Breaking Into Her Home

What should have been one of the happiest days of Britney Spears' life took a scary turn when the pop star's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tried to crash her wedding. Police were called to the scene after the 40-year-old live streamed himself breaking into her home and arguing with event security, claiming the "Baby, One More Time" singer personally invited him to her nuptials.In a shocking Instagram Live on Thursday, June 9, Alexander could be seen walking through a home, opening doors and repeatedly asking where he can find Spears. Later in the clip, Alexander is walking outside. He high fives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
