ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Dozens of malnourished rabbits abandoned in upstate NY home

By Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A woman evicted from a house in upstate New York left her landlord a parting gift: nearly 60 malnourished rabbits hopping from room to room and in the basement.

The woman now faces six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty charges, according to the Niagara Gazette.

Authorities said they chased down 57 rabbits Thursday from the home near Niagara Falls.

Police were summoned to the house when the homeowner paid a visit.

In a social media post, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it previously removed some of the animals from the same home in April.

“They tried to help the owner get the numbers of animals down to a manageable level. At the time, 30 rabbits were moved out of the house and 10 remained. Sadly, it seems they were moved temporarily only to be brought right back to the residence after the inspection,” SPCA officials said.

Authorities said the bunnies were found in every room of the house, including the basement. Some were emaciated and in filthy condition.

The SPCA said foster homes will be found for the abandoned animals.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man arrested for possession of illegal contraband

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Buffalo Byron Brown announced an arrest and gun seizure in the Town of Cheektowaga after a search warrant was conducted on Monday. Steven Salerna-Sanchez, 22, was reportedly found in possession of a number of guns, including an AR-15, in addition to other illegal contraband, such as high-level body armor, thousands […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Lifestyle
96.1 The Breeze

This New Diner In Cheektowaga Is A Hidden Gem

You may remember the 35-year legacy of Frank’s Drive-In on Harlem Rd., and that building has now been revamped and reopened to be your new favorite diner. This diner in Western New York has only been open for a few months, yet it’s still considered to be one of Cheektowaga’s best-kept secrets.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WIVB

Male found dead underneath Kensington Expressway overpass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male was found dead Saturday afternoon underneath a Buffalo bridge. Buffalo Police officers found the person around 2 p.m. underneath the Kensington Expressway overpass at Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street. The cause of death is not yet known, according to BPD. An autopsy is...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dead Dog, Kitten Found in Container Left in Warren Yard

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a dead dog and kitten were discovered in a container in a yard in Warren Saturday. The homeowner in the 2300 block of E. 5th St. reported there was a suspicious container in his yard just after 5 p.m. Troopers...
WARREN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Rabbits#Animal Cruelty#Spca
News 4 Buffalo

23-year-old killed in Navel Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting on Navel Avenue late Sunday night, Buffalo police said. Police said the man was shot multiple times while outside at a small gathering around 11:30 p.m. The man was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle and later pronounced dead. His name […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Worst Roads In Buffalo The City Plans To Resurface

Finally, some of the worst roads that are filled with potholes or have other surface issues will be getting repaved soon. The City of Buffalo released its 4-page list with 180 streets on it; all deemed the worst. These roads are a priority to repair. That's the good news, but keep in mind that with resurfacing comes lane closures and delays. You can take a look at the streets below (they are in alphabetical order) to see if your street or any in your neighborhood will be paved, so you can plan accordingly.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Thrifting: The Thrill of Hunt

There are ample opportunities to get your thrift on in and around Buffalo. Thrift stores of several sizes, benefitting an array of causes, can be found throughout the Buffalo metro. They offer a wealth of places to buy secondhand clothing, housewares, toys, furniture, and electronics. Here’s a round-up of thrift...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
chautauquatoday.com

First responders rescue man who fell in gorge

A 25-year-old man fell about 15 feet in the Chautauqua Gorge off Hannum Road in the town of Chautauqua late Sunday night. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 11:30 pm along with Chautauqua County EMS, the Mayville Fire Department and the County Tech Team. The man suffered apparent injuries in the fall and was extricated from a creek bed. He was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania for further treatment.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
rumble.com

Surprised Deer Jumps Through Window

Occurred on May 30, 2022 / West Seneca, New York, USA. Info from Licensor: We have a motion-activated sprinkler to keep deer and rabbits from eating the plants in our flower bed. The sprinkler runs from 6pm to 6am. At 5:48am on Memorial Day, the sprinkler activated and scared a young deer, which jumped through the living room window. We were out of town and came home to the mess of glass and deer hair in our living room.
2 On Your Side

Police: Man with loaded handgun arrested at March For Our Lives event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man carrying a loaded handgun was arrested at the March For Our Lives event on Saturday morning in Buffalo. Law enforcement officials observed a man, 19-year-old Amauri Smith of Buffalo, carrying a firearm during Saturday's event, which included a walk past the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded during a May 14 mass shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
CNHI

UB class shows tiny homes can do a lot of good

BUFFALO — When Michael Napier was a student at Canisius High School in Buffalo, he spent 10 days sleeping in a tent on the roof of a homeless shelter in Los Angeles’ Skid Row, interacting with, learning about and assisting homeless individuals there as part of an outreach program.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Top Places To Live List Includes Buffalo, New York

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy