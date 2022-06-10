Weekly fishing report || June 10, 2022

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3:00 pm Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the McKenzie United Methodist Church in Honey Grove with Rev. Craig Clark officiating. Wanda Pearl Haggard, 82, of Honey Grove, Texas passed peacefully into the next realm on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Dennison, Texas. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3:00 pm Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the McKenzie United Methodist Church in Honey Grove with Rev. Craig Clark officiating. A time of visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Wanda was born January 30, 1940 to Calvin Riley and Harriett Hazel Elledge Haggard in Wood County, Texas. She spent her childhood in Wood and Floyd counties. After graduation from Lockney High School, she arrived in Dallas in 1958 with $52 in her pocket, no job and no apartment. Within a week she had a job and an apartment ending up in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas where she remained until 2016 when she moved to Honey Grove to be near family. A headstrong and determined young lady, she went to work in the Dallas corporate office of Sears soon after arriving in Oak Cliff, and remained for 52 years, retiring only after traveling to India to train her replacements. Always a hard worker, she usually had a second job, one of which was in sales for Margo’s dress shop in downtown Dallas where she worked for many years. Being frugal and loving to shop, she knew every thrift store, bargain store, and pawn shop in all of Oak Cliff and shopped them often. Wanda was a loving and generous woman, if she heard of a child in need, she was off to make sure it was met. Many children and older folks had a nice Christmas because her participation in the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. An avid reader herself, she volunteered to help read to kids at Honey Grove Elementary. Although her circle of friends and family was small, her circle of influence was widespread, touching many of those whose paths she crossed. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister June Thomas, two brothers-in-law, Barry Caylor and Tom Thomas. Survivors include her best friend and confidant, Brian Owen of Honey Grove; two sisters, Jewel Wolfe and husband Bill of Elk City, OK and Violet Caylor of Ravenna, TX; nieces and nephews, Robyn Hardison and husband Paul, Dana Pena and husband Bobby, Chris Thomas, Kay Hale, Jimmy Wolfe and wife Kim, and Kelli Malm and husband Ron; along with many great nieces and nephews. Should you desire, memorials in Wanda’s memory may be made to The Shepard’s Supper at McKenzie United Methodist Church or any animal rescue organization or reading program at your local lilbrary. To leave a message for the family, visit BrightHollandFunealHome.com.

