Manhattan, KS

Full speed ahead: McCain Performance Series season ticket subscription packages return

Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
MANHATTAN — Broadway smash hits "Anastasia" and "Chicago the Musical," legendary duo Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, country music star Josh Turner, comedy giant Brian Regan, legendary rockers The Guess Who and one of the most popular soul and funk bands of all time, The Commodores, highlight the 2022-2023 McCain Performance...

Little Apple Post

It’s time for summer canning again

MANHATTAN, Kan. – It’s that time of the year again when fresh produce is ready to be harvested, and many intend to set some aside to preserve for the fall and winter. Kansas State food scientist Karen Blakeslee said safety precautions are important when canning foods at home.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Hot weather ahead with a chance of storms at night

Republic-Washington-Marshall-Nemaha-Brown-Cloud-Clay-Riley-Pottawatomie-Jackson-Jefferson-Ottawa-Dickinson-Geary-Morris-Wabaunsee-Shawnee-Douglas-Lyon-Osage-Franklin-Coffey-Anderson- The National Weather Service has posted a hazardous weather outlook is for east central...north central and northeast Kansas. Saturday and Saturday night. Hot and muggy conditions are expected this afternoon, and severe storms are possible after 7 PM, especially across eastern KS. Dangerous heat will continue through Tuesday. Spotter...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Heat advisory will be in effect Monday

The National Weather Service will have a heat advisory in effect for the region from noon until 8 p.m. Monday. Heat index values between 101 and 107 expected. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas will be impacted Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses like exhaustion and cramps to occur.
KANSAS STATE
Manhattan, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Manhattan, KS
Little Apple Post

Tornado from Saturday night storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. groups tackling stigma of veterans' mental health issues

TOPEKA — Last week, 140 flags were on display at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, representing the number of veterans who take their lives each week. Addressing and ensuring access to care for the more than 175,000 Kansas veterans benefits the community at large, not just those struggling with trauma from war, said Matt Naylor, president of the museum and memorial. Health care providers and veteran services advocates such as Naylor say public awareness of the mental and physical effects that linger after the battles are fought is becoming more common. That means a growing focus on this area.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Study: More Kansas families relying on food pantries

Fifty-two percent of Kansas food pantries reported serving more clients in 2021 than 2020, according to a new study from the University of Missouri. This trend is nationwide, as food pantries are experiencing an increased need in food assistance because of inflation and lingering effects of the pandemic. In Kansas, the situation could soon get worse.
KANSAS STATE
Person
Efren Ramirez
Person
Lani Hall
Person
Jon Gries
Person
Josh Turner
Person
Jon Heder
Person
Larry Mccray
Person
Herb Alpert
Person
Aretha Franklin
Little Apple Post

Kansas woman jailed on felony drug allegations

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 11pm Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2010Chevrolet Malibu with an expired registration in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During...
#Full Speed Ahead#Romeo And Juliet#Season Ticket#Performing#Kansas State University#The Count Basie Orchestra#Storm Large#L A Theatre Works
Little Apple Post

🎥Sen. Marshall: Use $150B in COVID funds to protect schools

Washington, D.C— U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and U.S. Congressman Mike Garcia (CA-25) introduced the Safe Schools Act, legislation to allow COVID relief dollars allocated to schools through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund to be used by schools to harden themselves with physical security measures, such as locks, panic buttons, individual room security systems, video surveillance, and hiring and paying the salaries of armed school resource officers, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
KANSAS STATE
Performing Arts
Entertainment
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
