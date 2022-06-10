ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

State troopers find Louisiana man asleep at a green light; arrestee blames it on DoorDash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, Louisiana State Police observed a gray Ford Explorer stopped in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 165 at the intersection of Lourberta Street. According to authorities, the vehicle was stopped at a green light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWNWP_0g6ousnq00
Charles Bohanna

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 27-year-old Charles L. Bohanna, who was asleep with the vehicle still in drive. After Bohanna woke up, he exited the vehicle and advised authorities that he was extremely tired due to working for DoorDash.

Over 200 ecstasy pills collected by officers during traffic stop; Monroe man arrested

Troopers noticed marijuana residue on Bohanna’s clothing and smelled a marijuana odor coming from Bohanna. Authorities also noticed Bohanna’s eyes were watery and bloodshot, and his speech was slow.

Bohanna performed a field sobriety test, performing poorly. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated. His bond was set at $9,100.

