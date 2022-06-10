Pride Parade, festivities at Henderson Galleria at Sunset

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pride Parade is Friday evening and highlights a week of festivities for Henderson Pride Fest Week.

This year’s theme is “Embrace Equality” and the events from June 6 through June 11 are focused on how important equality is for everyone, not just the LGBTQ community.

There are more than 97 vendors, including nonprofits, craft vendors, pet vendors, kid’s area, food vendors and so much more, the main fest will take place on Friday, June 10 and 11 at the Galleria at Sunset mall at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5.

“We’re going to have a bunch of entertainment and fun for the whole family. Food trucks, bouncy houses, all sorts of fun things for the whole family,” said Trevor Harder, Henderson Equality Center.

All of the proceeds go back to the center and help pay for programs.

