ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pride Parade, festivities at Henderson Galleria at Sunset

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1StM_0g6ouaA000

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pride Parade is Friday evening and highlights a week of festivities for Henderson Pride Fest Week.

This year’s theme is “Embrace Equality” and the events from June 6 through June 11 are focused on how important equality is for everyone, not just the LGBTQ community.

There are more than 97 vendors, including nonprofits, craft vendors, pet vendors, kid’s area, food vendors and so much more, the main fest will take place on Friday, June 10 and 11 at the Galleria at Sunset mall at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5.

“We’re going to have a bunch of entertainment and fun for the whole family. Food trucks, bouncy houses, all sorts of fun things for the whole family,” said Trevor Harder, Henderson Equality Center.

All of the proceeds go back to the center and help pay for programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 9

Lori Woo
3d ago

These Pride celebrations are too much. Celebrating for a week? I'm have never attended or celebrated Pride anything! Growing up I've had gay friends and excepted them unless the conversations goes to sex which it frequently does....I don't want to hear about the details and heterosexual people don't talk about details. Seems that group is rather obsessed with talking about sex...no thanks!

Reply
5
Suzie Crim
2d ago

Keep the kids out of these messes..Our youngsters already have enough problems these days..

Reply(2)
5
Related
rumble.com

Henderson Pride Fest kicks off at Galleria

The 2nd Annual LGBTQ Henderson Pride Fest kicks off Friday evening in the parking lot of the Galleria at Sunset Mall. Festival-goers can expect live entertainment from members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, bouncy houses for children, food vendors and more.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Burgers and Brews

Las Vegas(KLAS)- A garage is a great mancave for dads, especially one that serves burgers and beers. Sickie’s Garage is not only celebrating father’s day with delicious food but also their ten year anniversary. Chad Duffield gives Roqui Theus a taste of some of the things on their menu they have prepared for these celebrations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Society
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Henderson, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
8 News Now

Pride Themed Cocktails

Las Vegas(KLAS)– We all scream “Yasss Queen” for pride month!! The Venetian Resort is tasting the rainbow with a special cocktail at the Electra Cocktail Club. Roqui Theus chatted with lead bartender Daniel to make and learn more about the delicious cocktails.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

SLIDESHOW: Meet the 12 competitors in the Miss Pahrump Pageant

There’s still time to purchase tickets for the 2022 Miss Pahrump Pageant. The popular event, now in its 46th year, features 12 contestants, vying for the crown at the Saddle West Showroom beginning 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Judy Maughan has been associated...
TWITTER
cdcgamingreports.com

One of a kind: Downtown Vegas, Fremont Street, are unique experiences

There are two versions of Las Vegas. The Vegas most people recognize is the fabulous Strip, where dazzling light displays and palatial casino resorts draw visitors from around the world. A few miles northeast of the Strip, there’s another iteration of Vegas that often flies under the radar. Downtown Vegas,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galleria At Sunset#Racism#The Pride Parade#Henderson Pride Fest Week#Henderson Equality Center#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

8 ways to stay cool this weekend

Even though the temperature is closing in on 110 degrees in Las Vegas, there are ways to keep yourself and your family cool while getting out and having fun. Here are eight activities to consider for a hot weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Father’s Day in the Valley

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Father’s Day is around the corner and there are so many great spots around town to celebrate. Roqui Theus chats with lifestyle expert Emmy Kasten to get father’s day tips on things to do and places to visit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
TheStreet

Caesars Welcomes Something Unique to the Las Vegas Strip

You can't avoid Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report in Las Vegas. The coffee chain has locations inside a variety of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report hotels and casinos as well as pretty much everywhere else on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Busy Las Vegas Blvd intersection to be closed for 25 hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One intersection on the south side of Las Vegas Blvd is being closed in order to complete scheduled repairs. Starting Sunday, June 12 at 4 a.m., Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed at Charleston Boulevard with lane restrictions approaching the Charleston Boulevard/Las Vegas Boulevard intersection through 5 a.m. Monday, June 23.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas has no shortage of new restaurants

The newest hot spots in Las Vegas dining come from celebrity chefs and restaurateurs, industry heavyweights with new culinary perspectives to share, and tried-and-true brands serving up familiar fare everyone craves. Our first stop is at The Forum Shops at Caesars, where the Lettuce Entertain You hospitality group has teamed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Natural History Museum

Las Vegas(KLAS)- With the new Jurassic World movie coming out this weekend, you can learn all about dinosaurs and the prehistoric era at Las Vegas Natural History Museum. JC Fernandez joins live to give us a sneak peek into the real Jurassic World.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy