ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Citizens adds thousands of policies a week as insurers fail or cut back in Florida

By Jim Saunders
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aolpK_0g6ouL7D00

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. added about 12,000 policies last week amid continuing fallout of private insurers shutting down or shedding policies.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, had 887,847 policies as of June 3, Chief Operating Officer Kelly Booten said Wednesday. As illustrations of its growth, Citizens had 609,805 policies as of May 31, 2021, and 463,247 policies as of May 31, 2020.

“This is one of those stories that, unfortunately, the news is not getting better with time,” Booten told members of the Citizens Market Accountability Advisory Committee.

Citizens has steadily grown as private insurers have dropped customers and sought large rate increases amid financial losses. It recently has averaged about 7,000 additional policies a week, spokesman Michael Peltier said.

Citizens also has received influxes of customers as insurers have gone into receivership or otherwise stopped writing or renewing coverage.

As an example, Booten said Citizens wrote about 13,000 policies for former customers of Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Co., which was placed into receivership in March. That reflected 39% of the policies that Avatar had in the state.

As another example, she said Citizens could receive about half of the 68,200 customers that are being canceled by FedNat Insurance Co., Maison Insurance Co. and Monarch National Insurance Co., which have been part of the same holding company.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called a special legislative session last month to try to shore up the insurance market. Lawmakers passed a series of changes, including setting aside $2 billion to help provide critical reinsurance to insurers; addressing roof-damage claims; and taking steps to restrict attorney fees in lawsuits against insurers.

But it remains unclear how much short-term help the changes will provide. The financial-rating agency AM Best said in a report that the changes “are unlikely to alleviate immediate financial pressures” on insurers.

Also, the rating agency Demotech posted information Monday that said it had withdrawn a financial-stability rating for Southern Fidelity Insurance Co. Demotech pointed to Southern Fidelity being unable to finish purchasing reinsurance, which is critical backup coverage, for this year’s hurricane season.

Citizens President and CEO Barry Gilway said during Wednesday’s meeting that he expects lawmakers to take additional steps to address issues such as litigation costs, which insurers have long blamed for financial problems. Gilway suggested that the steps could come after the November elections, which will usher in new House and Senate leaders.

“We’ve had conversations with legislators following [the special session], and there’s absolutely no question that they see this as an interim step and that, with new leadership after November, there’s definitely potential to make even more headway relative to the litigation issue and some real serious tort reform,” Gilway said.

But Gilway and at least two members of the committee appeared skeptical of part of the new legislation that prevents insurers from refusing to provide coverage to homes with roofs that are less than 15 years old if the decisions are based solely on the ages of the roofs.

Insurers blame questionable, if not fraudulent, roof-damage claims for driving up costs. At least some companies had stopped covering homes with roofs that, for example, were more than 10 years old.

But Gilway and committee member Lori Williams said they are concerned that the 15-year threshold in the bill (SB 2-D) could result in insurers not writing new business.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Consumers expected to receive $1 billion in rebates from health insurers

Private health insurers are expected to pay $1 billion in rebates to eligible consumers this fall, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. The payouts stem from an Affordable Care Act provision that requires insurers to spend the majority of policyholders' premium payments on medical care.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Lori Williams
MilitaryTimes

VA to suspend all caregiver reassessments amid concerns about program rules

Veterans Affairs officials will suspend all annual reassessments of families in their caregiver stipend program, citing continued work into revising rules and policies associated with the benefit. The move comes after months of controversy over the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, which provides monthly financial support to about...
POLITICS
Q 105.7

Electric Bills May Soon Become Unbearable In New York State

There may soon be a pretty hefty increase on your NYSEG electric bills. According to reports, the utility giant is planning for an expensive rate hike. Now that summer is here, you may be running the air conditioner or pool pump or indoor fans more often. The increased rates could make things a little more uncomfortable in the house.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EverydayHealth.com

Does Medicare Cover Hearing Aids?

This content is researched and written independently of the views or opinions of Everyday Health's editorial team. Everyday Health may earn a commission from purchases of featured products in this article. If you’re wondering how you can afford the best hearing aids that fit your needs, there are probably more...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#Casualty Insurance#State Insurance#Property Insurance#Fednat Insurance Co#Maison Insurance Co
Washington Examiner

Widespread power shortages are expected this summer, but Biden doesn't care

This summer, when you flip on a light, plug in your phone, or turn on the air conditioning, savor it. A recent report warns that two-thirds of the United States will be “at high or elevated risk of power outages” over the next few months. This sweeping vulnerability that could leave millions without power is not typical. Rather, it comes as President Joe Biden and radical Democrats ramp up their furious push to enact their disastrous Green New Deal agenda.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AOL Corp

Biden’s on the verge of losing on climate change

On Monday, fending off what threatened to be a crippling blow to growth in the rooftop solar energy industry, President Biden announced a set of executive actions intended to protect the industry. That — if it isn’t successfully challenged in court — may be a modest success in Biden’s effort to transition the U.S. economy into one that runs on clean energy. But such successes have been fewer than what environmentalists had hoped for.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
7K+
Followers
998
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy