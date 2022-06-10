ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Custom RP2040 Motor Driver Paves Way for Raspberry Pi Robotics

By Ash Hill
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

The Raspberry Pi community has a rich history of integrating the classic SBC into a plethora of robotic projects and this new RP2040 motor driver board developed by maker Taylor Alexander is paving the way for even more awe-inspiring Pi-powered robots. The board was unveiled earlier this week over at Twitter with an up-close look at its open-source design.

This credit-card-sized board uses the RP2040 microcontroller as the main driver for up to two motors using encoders at 45 A per motor supporting up to 60 V. We reached out to Alexander who confirmed the RP2040 handles all of the motor control but gate drivers are used to protect against shoot-through which would short circuit the power supply.

Alexander has a history specializing in robotics with an affinity for DIY microelectronics-based projects. This RP2040 motor driver is just a part of that history and serves as a new addition to a previous robot we covered for automated farming known as Acorn . What’s cool about the new board is that it’s not only a new development for the Acorn project but also an open-source tool for anyone who wants to integrate it into their own project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1Ehm_0g6ouBHx00

(Image credit: Taylor Alexander)

According to Alexander, a big goal with its design was to use components that are easy to source so makers could order it as one unit without having to obtain parts separately. Everything from the gate drivers to the MOSFETS are all obtainable through JLCPCB but the raw files are available for anyone who wants to order the board through any PCB manufacturer of their choosing.

The RP2040 motor controller was designed using KiCad, an open-source application designed for makers to create PCBs from scratch, but the file can be edited using other applications as well. Users can get a closer look at the board design and associated files on the official GitHub page. In addition to its integration with Acorn, Alexander also plans to use it as a driver for this impressive 3D-printed four-axis robot arm project.

If you want to use this board for your own Raspberry Pi project or just get a closer look at its design, check out the original thread shared to Twitter . This project, as well as Acorn, was funded by Daniel Theobald who has a blog known as Twisted Fields which highlights more farming-based robotics projects. Be sure to follow them both for more updates and cool developments in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Lightyear 0 Is The World's First Solar-Electric Production Car

Innovative Dutch EV adds range by harnessing the Sun's energy rather than adding heavy batteries. Solar-EV company Lightyear unveiled its first production-ready vehicle in an online presentation yesterday. Its unique name refers to the clean-sheet approach to EV design the company took over the past six years of research and development.
CARS
TechCrunch

Nimbus launches a tiny EV prototype that’s like a motorbike with a roof

Nimbus, a Michigan-based electric vehicle startup, wants to solve that problem with a simple solution: Put a roof on it. The company recently came out of stealth with a prototype for its Nimbus One, a tiny, three-wheeled EV that “combines the convenience and cost of a motorbike with the safety and comfort of a car.”
CARS
Tom's Hardware

How To Find Large Files on Linux

In this how-to, we will look at several approaches to finding large files. We will look at a simple way to list all directory contents in size order and then look at ways of searching and identifying files that are larger than a size we specify.
COMPUTERS
insideevs.com

Solid Power Installs Pilot Production Line For Solid-State Battery Cells

Solid Power, a developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, announced that it has completed the installation of an automated pilot production line. The pilot line is designed to produce EV-scale, sulfide-based solid-state cells with silicon-rich anodes (over 50% active silicon in the anode) for high energy density. Initially,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Motor Control#The Motor#Raspberry Pi
Gadget Flow

Jackery Solar Generator 1500 power station includes solar panels to power many appliances

Charge up to 85% of appliances with the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station. It features a huge 1,534 Wh capacity battery and 1,800 running wattage to charge lights, fridges, power tools, and more. In fact, it powers a 650W toaster for 130 minutes and a 500W blender for 130 minutes. It also includes 3 AC Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, 1 PD 60W USB-C Port, 1 Quick Charge 3.0 Port, 1 USB-A Port, and one 12V car port. Moreover, the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station comes with solar panels for fast solar recharging. With Solarpeak technology, you can charge the battery from 0–80% within 4 hours. Finally, this gadget has a 6-layer safety system and battery system management to monitor battery health and individual cells.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
MotorBiscuit

Why Can’t Electric Cars and Hybrids Jump-Start Their Own Batteries?

Usually, discussions about hybrid and electric cars’ batteries revolve around their large lithium-ion packs. However, like internal-combustion cars, hybrids and EVs rely on conventional 12-volt lead-acid batteries, too. And just like an ICE car’s batteries, they can go flat. If that happens, though, you’d think the hybrid or EV could just jump-start the 12-volt battery using their Li-ion pack. But there are several reasons why, for the most part, that’s not the case.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW And Ford Edge Closer To Solid-State Battery Tech

Solid Power (SP) is a US-based developer of next-generation solid-state EV batteries. It's currently partnered with BMW and Ford and recently announced that it has completed the installation of its pilot production line. The EV cell pilot line will produce solid-state batteries for internal testing before the cells are delivered...
CARS
Benzinga

Turning Sugar Into Fuel? A Look Into Blue Biofuel's Patented Cellulose-To-Sugar Technology

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Combatting the overconsumption of carbon-emitting fuels, Blue Biofuels Inc. BIOF reports that it created a patented process that transforms the cellulose in virtually any plant material into sugars — and subsequently into biofuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy