Billerica, MA

Market Basket location in Massachusetts to close this weekend

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
File photo (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BILLERICA, Mass. — Market Basket announced that it will be closing one of its Massachusetts locations this weekend.

The store at the Billerica Mall at 496 Boston Road will close on Saturday at 6 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Tewksbury-based grocery chain.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “As a tenant at will, we were recently informed by the landlord that we would have to vacate the property by the end of June. We shared this information with our associates and have been able to relocate all to other Market Basket stores.”

Most of the associates affected by the closure will be working at the grocery chain’s two other locations in Billerica at 700 Boston Road and 199 Boston Road.

“We are planning to expand and remodel the Market Basket store located just 1.5 miles south of the Billerica Mall store, adding all the full amenities that a new store offers, including a new Market’s Kitchen and Café with seating, a full-service Certified Angus Beef butcher case, an exclusive Niji Sushi department, and a fresh Cut Fruit & Vegetable department to name a few,” the spokesperson added.

Seven new Market Basket stores have opened in the last two years with two more new stores scheduled to open during the remaining part of this year, the spokesperson noted.

Comments / 40

Making_Carter_Great_Again
3d ago

So which landlord thinks that they're going to find a more reliable tenant than a grocery store during Bidenflation??

Reply(13)
33
Theo Greco
3d ago

It's for the better, that location was outdated. They always do a great job with their newer remodeled stores.

Reply(2)
4
