DFL colleagues are now rivals

Eagan Reps. Masin, Reyer will meet in primary

Two DFL colleagues have become rivals in a contest to determine which will continue seeking reelection to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Reps. Sandra Masin and Liz Reyer, both of Eagan, will run in an Aug. 9 primary for the right to face Republican candidate Fern A. Smith, also of Eagan, in the Nov. 8 general election. They’re running for the new District 52A House seat created by redistricting. It includes western Eagan and northeast Burnsville. Eagan legislative seats have gone mostly DFL for much of the last two decades.

A redistricting map released by a state court panel in February didn’t overlap Masin and Reyer in the same district. But Reyer was overlapped with Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, in the new District 52B.

To avoid challenging Richardson, a Black woman in her second term, Reyer announced she and her husband would move into the new 52A, which mostly resembles the current 51A that Masin represents.

Reyer and Masin sought party endorsement at the Senate District 52 DFL convention on April 9. Reyer, a first-term representative in the current 51B, won on the second ballot.

Masin, a seven-term representative and former Eagan City Council member, filed her candidacy on May 31, the state deadline.

Masin, 79, is touting her long record of service and her familiarity with the Legislature, which she said is losing a number of key members.

“Having a contested race in a district is not a good thing,” she said in an interview. “I’m here, it’s my district, I did not move to do this. I’m not the one that caused the problem.”

Reyer said she’s built an impressive legislative record as a first-term representative — including a measure that nearly doubled Medicaid reimbursements for dentists treating children — and said Masin didn’t keep her pledge to conventiongoers to abide by their endorsement.

“I think as somebody who agreed to abide by the endorsement, I’m disappointed that Rep. Masin didn’t despite promising to do so,” said Reyer, 65. “That said, I’m just moving forward. I distinguished myself by my accomplishments just in my first term.”

In an April interview Reyer said running against Richardson, a progressive Black woman, would betray her stands on equity, justice and representation.

In an interview this week Reyer said she’s “spent many days and weeks over the years of my life focusing on understanding what it means to have a society that truly supports all people. And I work hard to live by that.”

Reyer said in April she co-chaired Masin’s first successful House campaign in 2006 and has knocked on many doors with her. “I respect Rep. Masin’s service,” Reyer said this week.

Masin was defeated once in her House career, by Republican Diane Anderson in 2010, but she’s served continuously since winning back the seat in 2012.

Masin served on the Eagan City Council from 1993 to 2000 and on the city’s Advisory Parks and Recreation Commission from 1981 to 1989. She’s served on several boards and commissions, including the board of the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority from 1993 to 1999.

“I know some people think I’m taking this personally,” Masin said of her primary challenge.

“The way somebody expressed it to me is, the fact that a candidate will move to another district is once they move, they become just another politician playing the system,” she said. “I interpret that as they lose credibility, they lose trust.”

Masin questioned whether the online convention registration the Senate District 52 DFL conducted this year in lieu of in-person precinct caucuses captured an accurate delegate selection. She said she knows of more than one case in which people thought they were registered but the registration didn’t go through.

Also, some older people aren’t proficient with computers, Masin said. A “broader community should have their say, and a primary is the best option to do so,” she said in a news release.

She noted in an interview that the House had 22 farewell speeches from members before it adjourned last month, and a number of staffers are leaving also.

“What’s not important to other people, maybe, but is to me is the institutional knowledge that means,” Masin said. She said she’d provide continuity at a time when many in the House are first- or second-term members without her knowledge of local government.

She said her efforts to involve citizens in government go back to her days as a nonelected parks commission member.

“Everything I’ve done is to try to encourage people to be part of the process, to feel part of the community,” she said.

Reyer, a member of the House Health Finance and Policy Committee, said she got eight bills passed in the first legislative session of her first term, including a 98% increase in reimbursements for dentists treating children on Medicaid. Before that Minnesota ranked 49th in the nation on those reimbursements, Reyer said.

“I’ve gotten concrete work done in my first two years and I’m poised to do much more,” Reyer said. “Twenty of my bills are in omnibus bills in the House this year across eight different committees.”

Reyer, who said she moved into an apartment in District 52A on May 7, said she brings “urgency” to the Capitol.

“We have to take on the housing crisis, and I’ve worked hard on that,” said Reyer, a consultant and leadership coach and former “Coach’s Corner” business columnist for the Star Tribune. “We have to address health care disparities, because if COVID didn’t show us anything, it showed us the gaps in the care that people receive. We have to address the climate crisis.”