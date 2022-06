Despite inflation hitting its highest rate nationwide in over 40 years, Governor Kathy Hochul and her administration have indicated that New York State can handle that kind of economic pressure for this fiscal year. Hochul held a meeting with members of her cabinet on Friday and discussed a number of issues, including inflation. At a news conference in Albany, Hochul told reporters that the state is able to fully fund everything targeted in its record $221 billion budget. She said the spending plan was created in anticipation for a drop in funds next year...

1 DAY AGO