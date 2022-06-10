ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haven, KS

Burn site open more in Haven Saturday

Hutch Post
 3 days ago
HAVEN, Kan. — Given the damage from the early Friday storms, the burn site in Haven will be open for extended hours on Saturday. The new hours are 9 a.m. to...

KAKE TV

Power outages plague parts of Kansas

Due to storms Saturday night, there are some parts of KAKE Land that are without power. Companies across the state are working to bring the lights and air conditioning back on. Currently, Butler Electric Cooperative is reporting on Facebook that their power supplier has had multiple transmission poles damaged in...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

BREAKING: Crews fighting wildfire west of landfill

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m.: Crews appear to be getting an upper hand on the fire that started in a field directly west of the Reno County landfill. Crews had to work both the burning fields and some structure protection during the blaze. Still no word on any damage or injuries. Also no word on when some residents might be able to return to their property as there were some requested evacuations as far north as 4th Avenue.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Biking Across Kansas stop is Tuesday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Biking Across Kansas riders will descend on Hutchinson Tuesday as the 49th annual ride stops here overnight for the first time this century. The planned route will bring the riders into town on 4th Avenue and then up Washington Street to Harley's Bicycles on 7th Avenue.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Great Bend discusses city-wide surveillance cameras

The Great Bend City Council had their first public discussion about a city-wide surveillance camera system and license plate readers the police department is considering. Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark told the governing body at this week’s work session the project is designed to enhance policing capabilities. The...
GREAT BEND, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Saturday night storms may have surprised experts

The Friday morning forecast indicated the weekend would be dry. Then Saturday night, the Emporia area found itself in the middle of tornado warnings. “That's a good question,” a National Weather Service meteorologist in Topeka said Sunday. Lyon County was under a severe storm line from 5 p.m. until...
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Storm hits Manhattan 14 years after EF-4 tornado

A Saturday evening storm that hit Manhattan left behind damage at Tuttle Creek State Park and town. You can read more on this weekend's weather by clicking here. Yet, this storm arrived 14 years to the day when an EF-4 tornado hit Manhattan and Chapman, Kan. On June 11, 2008,...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: John Redmond Reservoir releasing over 12,800 cubic feet per second after four rounds of flooding upstream

Flooding is over, but two reservoirs managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers are sending a lot of water downstream and keeping river levels higher than normal to a degree. John Redmond Reservoir is over 23 feet higher than normal, so it is now releasing almost 13,000 cubic feet of water per second. The lake is now less than five feet below the top of its flood pool. It’s still about 17 feet below the top of the dam itself.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

The heat is on for Wichita and Kansas

The forecast in Wichita Sunday and Monday is expected to top out near 100 degrees. When one factors in the humidity, it’ll feel like 105 to 110. Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioning.
#Weatherbug
KWCH.com

Mulvane home a total loss after morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews responded early Monday to a house fire in Mulvane. The fire began shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Pioneer and Centennial. The occupants of the home were able to get out, and no injuries were reported. The home, however, was a total loss, according to fire crews.
MULVANE, KS
Hutch Post

Cottonwood complex fire recovery continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's now been over three months since the Cottonwood Complex fire and Reno County VOAD is continuing to come alongside those who are recovering from the damage to their lives. "Myself and Megan at the Salvation Army, the two of us are visiting with people every...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Three people injured in crash northwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers and EMS responded to the scene of a crash at 167th Street West and 29th Street North, northwest of Wichita Monday morning. Officers tell KSN News that a trash truck was stopped and the driver was bringing a cart to the back of the vehicle as a pickup […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-135 to close at Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-135 at Newton is expected to close at 7 a.m. Monday, June 13, and reopen at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. The closure is part of a continuing ramp-pavement patching project on I-135 ramps at First Street and Broadway in Newton and on U.S. 50/I-135 interchanges on the south and north sides of Newton.
classiccountry1070.com

Storms cause damage, bring scattered power outages across Wichita

Wind gusts of 63 miles an hour were reported across Wichita with severe thunderstorms early Friday. The winds caused damage to buildings and brought down power lines. Clean up activities were underway at Tracy Electric at 79th Street South and Broadway, where roof damage was reported (picture provided by Joyce Tracy). The winds also brought down tree limbs across the city.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Farmers Market senior sign up begins Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sign up for the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) begins Tuesday in Hutchinson. The program’s application process in Reno County will again be conducted by telephone only and no walk-ins will be accepted. To apply, call 620-694–2911 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Rabies cases in skunks in Reno County, get your pets vaccinated

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Miller, DVM, with Apple Lane Animal Hospital said that rabies cases have been found in Reno County, so pet owners need to be vigilant. "Here in Reno County, there's been two positive cases of rabies," Miller said. "Both were in skunks. So far, in the state of Kansas for this year, there have been seven skunks that have been positive and one bat."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Neighborhood establishment results in advocacy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Adam Stewart, Neighborhood Development Coordinator for Hutch Rec, believes the neighborhood work that has been done in SW Bricktown since its establishment helped them know how to navigate the city process to make their voices heard on the solution to the Woodie Seat Freeway. Southwest Bricktown,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

