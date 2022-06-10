Burn site open more in Haven Saturday
HAVEN, Kan. — Given the damage from the early Friday storms, the burn site in Haven will be open for extended hours on Saturday. The new hours are 9 a.m. to...hutchpost.com
HAVEN, Kan. — Given the damage from the early Friday storms, the burn site in Haven will be open for extended hours on Saturday. The new hours are 9 a.m. to...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0