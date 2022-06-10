Burn site open more in Haven Saturday

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m.: Crews appear to be getting an upper hand on the fire that started in a field directly west of the Reno County landfill. Crews had to work both the burning fields and some structure protection during the blaze. Still no word on any damage or injuries. Also no word on when some residents might be able to return to their property as there were some requested evacuations as far north as 4th Avenue.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO