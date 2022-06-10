ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You will no longer need negative COVID test to enter US, official says. What to know

By Julia Marnin
Travelers will no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the U.S., White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said.

The requirement is set to end at 12:01 a.m. on June 12, an official said on June 10, according to The Associated Press.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “will evaluate its need based on the science and in context of circulating variants,” Munoz said.

The current rules to enter the U.S. require incoming travelers ages 2 and older to take a COVID-19 test “ no more than 1 day ” before flying, according to the agency.

In 90 days, the CDC will review whether to uphold the end to the testing requirement, CNBC reported.

“If there is a need to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement — including due to a new, concerning variant — CDC will not hesitate to act,” an official said, according to the outlet.

This announcement comes after the mask mandate for planes, trains and public transportation hubs was lifted following the decision of a federal judge in Florida in April, McClatchy News previously reported.

In the U.S., the infectious omicron variant and its subvariants continue to make up almost all cases as of June 4, according to the CDC.

As of June 3, the agency reported COVID-19 cases were rising nationwide.

