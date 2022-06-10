ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What to know for Colorado's primary election

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallots are in the mail for...

www.9news.com

CBS Denver

A Guide To The Key Races To Watch In Colorado’s June 28th Primary Election

(CBS4) – Colorado’s primary election is three short weeks away and there are several high-profile races that will decide who makes the November ballot. What are the biggest races to keep an eye on? Here is a guide to the major races from CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd. (credit: CBS) Republican Gubernatorial Primary – Greg Lopez vs. Heidi Ganahl Vying for a chance to take on Democratic incumbent Governor Jared Polis are two candidates with different governmental experience. Heidi Ganahl is a CU Regent and currently the only Republican elected to statewide office. Greg Lopez ran for governor in 2018 and is the former...
OutThere Colorado

Here's why Colorado's skies are so hazy right now

While a 'fast-moving' wildfire has sparked in Colorado's Saguache County, most of the smoke filling the skies along the Front Range has traveled into the region from out-of-state. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is primarily drifting into Colorado from a new wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona. The Pipeline...
Colorado Newsline

2022 primary election: Top 4 Colorado legislative races to watch

In a few dozen Colorado legislative districts where voters lean heavily Democratic or Republican, the political party of the November winner is nearly assured. Some of those districts feature an incumbent who is running unopposed in the June 28 primary election. For example, in eight recent statewide elections, Democrats running in Denver’s House District 8 […] The post 2022 primary election: Top 4 Colorado legislative races to watch appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com

COURT CRAWL | Fallout from censured judge, 10th Circuit weighs in on religious exemption

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The state Supreme Court has concluded a former judge's admission of bias does not necessarily mean she was biased in a particular case, and Colorado's federal appeals court issued a first-of-its kind ruling on the intersection between religious freedom and anti-discrimination laws.
CBS Denver

Wildfire Smoke From Out Of State Moves Into Colorado, Not Expected To Be A Health Concern

(CBS4) – Coloradans woke up to smoky and hazy skies on Monday. The smoke is believed to be coming from a wildfire or wildfires in Arizona, and isn’t expected to be a major health concern. The plume of smoke is being pushed by winds from the southwest into Colorado’s high country as well as Colorado’s Front Range, including the Denver metro area. Smoky skies in the Breckenridge area Monday morning. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s smoke outlook states that “hazy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke” will likely continue through Wednesday morning. Some of you have asked...
95 Rock KKNN

Are These are the Worst Ski Resorts in Colorado?

Colorado is well-known for its world-class skiing. While the Centennial State is home to some of the best ski resorts in the world, including places like Aspen and Vail, they can't all be the best. A website called Z Rankings has ranked all of Colorado's ski resorts from best to...
coloradohometownweekly.com

Canceled Boulder plant swap incites questions about state law

Days before a seedling swap scheduled last weekend at the Boulder Public Library, event organizers received word from the Colorado Department of Agriculture that the event needed to obtain a nursery license in order to continue. The information provided by the department through email cited the portion of the Colorado...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado City is a Top 20 Staycation City in America

A Colorado city is on the map of the best staycation destinations in the entire country. This particular city landed on the Top 20 list. Do you agree?. Summer is here and that typically means some sort of family fun vacation is in the works. Maybe you're planning to pack up the car and head out on a fun summer road trip. Or, if your family is impatient like mine is, you may be packing some bags for a quick flight for some summer fun. Traveling far or out of state at all isn't always an option for everybody, but if you live in Colorado, you're in luck because one Colorado city made the Top 20 Best City for Staycations list.
9News

Bipartisan deal would add gun restrictions for more domestic abusers

COLORADO, USA — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has come to a deal on new gun legislation. The final bill hasn't been written yet, but senators say it includes "red flag" style laws like Colorado's where people can ask judges to take guns from those who are a danger to themselves or others. It also includes enhanced background checks and school safety and mental health programs.
theprowersjournal.com

Colorado Introduces Changes to Bike Laws

(COLO) – As a reminder for Colorado Bike Month, motorists should be aware that a new bill was signed into Colorado law this past April that may change the behaviors of bicyclists and other human-powered vehicles. The new rule has been termed the “Safety Stop,” and it applies to bicycle riders and other low-speed conveyances, such as electrical assisted bicycles, and electric scooters.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

John Denver Now Has A Popular Colorado Trail Named After Him

One of the trails in Colorado's Golden Gate State Park has just been officially renamed in honor of one of the state's most beloved singer/songwriters. On Wednesday, June 8, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis renamed the Mountain Lion Trail in Golden Gate Canyon State Park the "Rocky Mountain High Trail", paying homage to the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s iconic song, Rocky Mountain High.
northfortynews

What They’re Saying About Bills Signed by Governor Polis to Save Coloradans Money on Healthcare

Governor Polis signed bills recently to protect Coloradans from unexpected healthcare costs and bolster Colorado’s hardworking behavioral health workforce. What community leaders are saying about HB22-1284 Health Insurance Surprise Billing Protections. “We worked hard to establish some of the strongest consumer protections against surprise bills in Colorado in 2019...
cpr.org

Coloradans join others across the nation in gun control “March for our Lives”

Hundreds of Denver residents joined others in cities across the nation Saturday in marches to seek greater gun control following yet another mass slaying in a school. The “March For Our Lives” was started in response to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 and wounded 17 others. Saturday’s rallies followed the most recent large shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.
