Orrick Residents Requested Audit Now Underway

Columbia native Trey Dawson was released from Jefferson City’s Algoa Correctional Center on Christmas Day 2019. Dawson says he’s served time in five prisons in Missouri and Utah, and has spent time in 27 other jails across 12 states … primarily because of his addiction to drugs. He joined us live on “Wake Up Columbia” this morning to discuss his challenges, and how he is now a small business owner in Columbia. He credits the Missouri Department of Corrections’ “Puppies for Parole” program and his relationship with Christ. Mr. Dawson is also a peer specialist at Columbia’s Burrell Behavioral Health:

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO