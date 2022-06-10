ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrick, MO

Orrick Residents Requested Audit Now Underway

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn audit is underway for the city of Orrick. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced...

Missouri State Auditor begins citizen requested audit of Orrick community

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has begun an audit of the City of Orrick, located in Ray County. Residents of Orrick requested the audit through the petition process. “I commend citizens for becoming involved in the petition effort and working to improve the operations of their government,”...
ORRICK, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Jailed On Warrants

An Excelsior Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in Jackson County on a pair of outstanding warrants. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Excelsior Sprigs resident Leroy E. Faulkner at 8:21 P.M. Sunday on a felony warrant from the Board of Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant out of Caldwell County for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Missing kayaker found by local law enforcement

Andrew County law enforcement has found the 41-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning while kayaking in Andrew County. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette provided a statement regarding his rescue. "We found him at 0800, no injury, located at Burton Conservation Access in Buchanan County," Gillette said. "Got lost, no phone...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Out-of-state Driver Hospitalized Following Accident Near Stewartsville

STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An out of state driver was taken to the hospital following an accident Sunday morning near Stewartsville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year old Marion Draganoiu of Hampton, New Hampshire was westbound on US 36, 2 miles west of Stewartsville when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Draganoiu overcorrected and then went off the opposite side of the roadway where he struck a guardrail and overturned.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Knob Noster Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Violations

A Knob Noster, Missouri man was jailed early Sunday in Caldwell County on numerous driving violations, including one that was felony level. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Knob Noster resident Jesse W. Tackett was arrested at 2:09 A.M. Sunday on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license – a third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for failing to appear on a traffic violation, a Lafayette COunty warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offenses, and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
kchi.com

Gaunt To Appear In Linn County Court

A Chillicothe man will return to Linn County Court on June 23rd. Forty-four-year-old Daniel Gaunt is scheduled to appear before Judge William P Devoy for the first appearance on an alleged probation violation. Gaunt plead guilty to charges of non-support in January of 2017 and was sentenced to probation that was to be complete this year. The judge had extended the probation an additional year, starting January 5th.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Moniteau County seriously injured a 18-year-old driver early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F says the crash happened on U.S 50 west of Pam Jones Road. Erika Castro of Jefferson City was traveling westbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and The post Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Former inmate and current Columbia business owner Trey Dawson appears on “Wake Up Columbia”

Columbia native Trey Dawson was released from Jefferson City’s Algoa Correctional Center on Christmas Day 2019. Dawson says he’s served time in five prisons in Missouri and Utah, and has spent time in 27 other jails across 12 states … primarily because of his addiction to drugs. He joined us live on “Wake Up Columbia” this morning to discuss his challenges, and how he is now a small business owner in Columbia. He credits the Missouri Department of Corrections’ “Puppies for Parole” program and his relationship with Christ. Mr. Dawson is also a peer specialist at Columbia’s Burrell Behavioral Health:
COLUMBIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty council considers increasing tax levy

LIBERTY — Liberty city leaders are considering upping the tax levy rate by 18 cents per $100 of assessed valuation after more more than a decade of keeping the city’s levy rate below the allowable ceiling. Currently, the city levy rate taxpayers are subject to is nearly 80...
LIBERTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Motorcycle-Deer Collision Sends Cameron Man to Hospital

CAMERON, MO – A motorcycle accident in Clinton County sent a Cameron man to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year old Shane McQueen was riding his Harley Davidson on Route A, 5 miles southwest of Cameron around 2:20 in the afternoon when a deer ran into his path. McQueen attempted to stop but was unable to do so and struck the deer.
CAMERON, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

I-435 ramp to close at 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. —Starting next week drivers in Lenexa may have to reroute their daily commute.   The southbound I-435 ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 15. The ramp will remain closed for about 30 days while crews work to widen the roadway. The closure is part of a larger project […]
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Tornado watch issued for counties north of Kansas City

What is commonly called a “trench rescue” was underway in Leawood after someone was working and became trapped. PrideFest in Kansas City kicks off, will continue through Sunday. Updated: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:00 AM UTC. Kansas City’s PrideFest is back this weekend for Pride Month!. Lee’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Orrick man seriously hurt in Ray County accident involving deer

RAY COUNTY – An accident in Ray County Friday evening injured one of the vehicle's occupants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Timothy Thurnau, 52, was westbound on MO-210 west of Highway EE when a deer traveled across the road into its path. Although Timothy...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Boy Injured in ATV Rollover in Pettis County

A 13-year-old boy from Sedalia was injured in an ATV accident Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 13-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Yanmar ATV at 33546 Highway 65 (south of Smasal) at 2:40 p.m., when the juvenile turned westbound quickly, causing the ATV to overturn.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

