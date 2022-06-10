ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Sumner Tunnel closures to begin this weekend

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The tunnel is scheduled to be closed for 36 weekends while a full restoration is done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziLEU_0g6orCHJ00
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Weekend closures are about to begin for the Sumner Tunnel.

Starting this weekend, the tunnel is scheduled to be closed for 36 weekends, starting every Friday at 11 p.m. Traffic will resume in the tunnel at 5 a.m. Mondays.

The weekend closures are part of a three-phased plan to completely restore the tunnel, which has been in service for nearly a century.

Phase 2 is planned to include a full closure of the tunnel for four straight months, May through September 2023. Phase 3, set for fall to winter 2023, will include more weekend closures.

The state has announced a number of suggested detours for drivers dealing with the closure.

The MBTA announced that due to the tunnel work, it will be postponing Green Line Extension work along the Monsignor O’Brien Highway in East Cambridge. The adjusted timing of that work is scheduled to be announced next week.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Sumner Tunnel construction already testing patience of drivers

BOSTON -- Work inside the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is underway, and it's causing confusion and traffic jams all around the area. This is the first weekend of a nine-month stretch of work being done on the 88-year-old tunnel. The heavily-used tunnel will be closed on weekends for the next 36 weeks (except on major holidays) while repairs and renovations take place. The tunnel will reopen on Mondays at 5 a.m.Construction is being done because the tunnel is deteriorating and needs a major renovation. Traffic will be rerouted through the Ted Williams Tunnel or winding routes through Revere and Chelsea.MassDOT admits...
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

After 80 Years, Haverhill Set to Cap City-Owned Landfill on Banks of River Near Groveland

Haverhill’s more than 80-year-old former landfill, designated as an environmental Superfund site, is set to be capped at a cost of about $8 million. The Haverhill City Council last week agreed to borrow nearly $8 million to pay the city’s share of capping the so-called northern mound of the Old Groveland Road Landfill. Interim Public Works Director Robert E. Ward provided councilors with a bit of background on the property.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
Cambridge, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
East Cambridge, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to try urine sensors on elevators

BOSTON — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology. The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sumner Tunnel#Mbta#Green Line Extension
westobserver.com

The Cambridge bike lane battle is heading to court

A faction of local business owners and residents in Cambridge sued the city Friday, seeking to reel back an ambitious bike lane expansion project that they say will eliminate precious parking spaces and devastate small businesses. The suit, filed by the newly formed group Cambridge Streets for All, asks a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Thousands fill downtown Providence for PVDFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Medford Residents Want City to Take Steps to Fix Rat Problem

There's a rat problem in Medford, Massachusetts, so much so that you can see their burrows from the street. Neighbors in one neighborhood say MBTA construction moved in, and then so did the rats. Homeowner Lani Mimmo pointed out the burrows in her yard to NBC10 Boston on Thursday and...
MEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Boston

Next week’s outlook: Rainy start brings much-needed showers, then sun

Sunday showers will trickle into Monday, bringing up to a half-inch of rain amid a moderate drought. Gusty rain showers will kick off the week, offering some relief as Massachusetts continues to suffer from unusually dry conditions. The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a “healthy dose” of rain showers...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston

Here are the street closures for US Open

Parking restrictions will be implemented to reduce congestion and illegal parking, police said. Boston police and the Town of Brookline issued traffic advisories ahead of the PGA U.S. Open Golf Tournament, which is set to begin at The Country Club in Brookline next week. Attendees are being encouraged to take...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy