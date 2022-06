AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday, June 12 marks one year since a mass shooting on 6th Street where one person died and 13 others were hurt. Douglas Kantor, who was 25 at the time, was killed that night. He was vacationing in Austin from New York. His family, along with others who knew the victims, will meet on the corner of 6th and Neches on Sunday, June 12 at 11 a.m. for a memorial in honor of Kantor and the victims injured that night.

