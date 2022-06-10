Oklahoma City Man Charged With Two Felony Sex Crimes in Daviess County

An Excelsior Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in Jackson County on a pair of outstanding warrants. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Excelsior Sprigs resident Leroy E. Faulkner at 8:21 P.M. Sunday on a felony warrant from the Board of Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant out of Caldwell County for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
An Excelsior Estates man was convicted late last week by a federal jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for being in possession of the drug with intent to distribute. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says 65-year-old Excelsior Estates resident Mark A....
A Knob Noster, Missouri man was jailed early Sunday in Caldwell County on numerous driving violations, including one that was felony level. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Knob Noster resident Jesse W. Tackett was arrested at 2:09 A.M. Sunday on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license – a third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for failing to appear on a traffic violation, a Lafayette COunty warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offenses, and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An out of state driver was taken to the hospital following an accident Sunday morning near Stewartsville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year old Marion Draganoiu of Hampton, New Hampshire was westbound on US 36, 2 miles west of Stewartsville when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Draganoiu overcorrected and then went off the opposite side of the roadway where he struck a guardrail and overturned.
SAVANNAH, MO – The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last heard from on Saturday morning. According to a press release the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 10:30 in the morning that 41-year old Malcolm Lockerby was camping on the Platte River near Rochester Falls. Lockerby had went out on the Platte River in an inflatable kayak and had not returned.
SAVANNAH, MO – A missing kayaker has been located. The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 41-year old Malcolm Lockerby who went missing on Saturday after leaving his Rochester Falls campsite in an inflatable kayak on the Platte River. Lockerby had sent a message to his wife...
CAMERON, MO – A motorcycle accident in Clinton County sent a Cameron man to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year old Shane McQueen was riding his Harley Davidson on Route A, 5 miles southwest of Cameron around 2:20 in the afternoon when a deer ran into his path. McQueen attempted to stop but was unable to do so and struck the deer.
GOWER, MO – Three vehicles were involved in an accident that resulted in two people being injured, one seriously, near Gower around mid-morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three vehicles were all northbound on US 169, 4 miles north of Gower. Two of the vehicles were stopped in traffic. 30 year old Macy Chadd of Cameron attempted to make a turn into a private driveway. Another vehicle, driven by 29 year old Anna Plackemeier, hit the back of another vehicle that was behind Chadd’s vehicle in traffic. 71 year old Russell Plummer of Gower was the driver of that vehicle. He received moderate injuries in the chain reaction impact. 71 year old Diana Plummer of Gower was also in his vehicle and was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
Lowell Jay Littrell, son of Harold and Mona (Mitchell) Littrell, was born in Jefferson, Iowa on March 3, 1945. His family, including his older brother, Gary, resided in the Churdan, Iowa area throughout his childhood and early adult life. Lowell was a 1963 graduate of Paton-Churdan High School where he...
Doris Marie Brownsberger, 90, Bethany, MO (formerly of Kearney, MO) passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at a Gallatin, MO nursing home. She was born on July 29, 1931, in Buffalo, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Nora (Smith) Todd. She was preceded in death by her husband, David on...
LAWSON, MO – Construction of a new storm shelter facility is underway at Southwest Elementary School in Lawson. The new shelter is similar to the Barker Center located at the Lawson Middle School and High School complex. About half of the five million dollar project will be paid for from a Federal grant facilitated by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency. The remainder will be paid for utilizing existing dollars from the 2020 voter approved levy for this project.
Shirley Ann Cockayne, 86, of Overland Park, Kansas formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Garden Terrace at Overland Park. Shirley was born on April 1, 1936 in Parnell, Missouri to Leslie David and Hazel (Stephenson) Frampton. She was a 1954 graduate of Maryville High School. She was a homemaker and member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and St. Gregory’s Guild. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, crafting and bowling.
The tick study that began last year is continuing this year through a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation and A.T. Still University in Kirksville. Jason Braunecker is with the Missouri Department of Conservation. The study continues until September. The ticks are actually mailed to A.T. Still University in...
