Oklahoma City Man Charged With Two Felony Sex Crimes in Daviess County

GOWER, MO – Three vehicles were involved in an accident that resulted in two people being injured, one seriously, near Gower around mid-morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three vehicles were all northbound on US 169, 4 miles north of Gower. Two of the vehicles were stopped in traffic. 30 year old Macy Chadd of Cameron attempted to make a turn into a private driveway. Another vehicle, driven by 29 year old Anna Plackemeier, hit the back of another vehicle that was behind Chadd’s vehicle in traffic. 71 year old Russell Plummer of Gower was the driver of that vehicle. He received moderate injuries in the chain reaction impact. 71 year old Diana Plummer of Gower was also in his vehicle and was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.

GOWER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO