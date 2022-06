There is a risk for strong to severe storms today capable of hail and damaging winds. Right now it appears the best area to see these storms will be in the southern half of the viewing area with an even greater risk in Southern Wisconsin. This will be something we will keep an eye on heading into the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s to the lower 80s under southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Lakeshore locations will likely remain in the upper 60s to around 70.

