How to quickly improve your mental health

Welcome to Plathville’s Micah Plath went from rural Georgia to Los Angeles, and fans have noticed how much moving cities has changed him. Fans have gotten to know a lot about Micah Plath over four seasons of Welcome to Plathville and have noticed a change in him since making the cross-country move from Georgia to California. He experienced culture shock from growing up on a large farm to now living in the huge city of Los Angeles. While many fans think that his younger sister, Moriah Plath, has had the most growth over the past few years, Micah has also shown a lot of growth this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO