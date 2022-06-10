How to quickly improve your mental health

MALIBU—On Saturday, June 11, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned of a potential rabies exposure at Malibu Café at Calamingos Ranch earlier this month on June 4. A group of people were said to have been handling a bat and some people in the group included children.
Welcome to Plathville’s Micah Plath went from rural Georgia to Los Angeles, and fans have noticed how much moving cities has changed him. Fans have gotten to know a lot about Micah Plath over four seasons of Welcome to Plathville and have noticed a change in him since making the cross-country move from Georgia to California. He experienced culture shock from growing up on a large farm to now living in the huge city of Los Angeles. While many fans think that his younger sister, Moriah Plath, has had the most growth over the past few years, Micah has also shown a lot of growth this season.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California is known for many things: the beaches, theme parks and famous landmarks. And, one less popular aspect: the price. House hunters may find properties in the $1 million range in Bakersfield, Fresno and even San Diego. But in San Francisco or Los Angeles, you may find less than what you bargained for.
At one point there were 130 temporary parklets in Long Beach but so far just 25 have shown interest in making their outdoor dining areas permanent as the June 30 deadline for the temporary program approaches.
(Photo by Jonathan Chng/Unsplash) Residents and people visiting Los Angeles' most iconic locations will soon not be able to get disposable plastic products like water bottles, straws, and shopping bags.
Hawthorne is a Los Angeles County city that offers many attractions for curious travelers. You can go plane-watching at Dockweiler Beach, fly a helicopter with Star Helicopters or simply check out the Automobile Driving Museum’s vintage cars. Check out this list of top things to do in Hawthorne (California) to help you plan your trip.
Dear Heloise: We save plastic bags for many uses (T-shirt and newspaper types). • Fold the bags smooth. This will remove most of the wrinkles and the bags will look nicer when carrying a gift or treat to a friend. Store them in a container so you can get one at a time.
In efforts to remove financial burdens for students El Camino College has announced the Tuition Relief Program, which clears all outstanding tuition and fees for past and current students enrolled since spring 2020. Students who enroll in courses at El Camino College for summer and fall 2022 can apply to have their tuition and fees waived.
WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is asking residents to decrease water consumption as Southern California is facing severe drought conditions. The city reported in a news release that western U.S. scientists have found extreme dryness since 2000 has become the driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years, a “megadrought that research shows is being intensified by climate change.”
At the baggage carousels at Los Angeles International Airport on a recent Sunday afternoon, rumpled travelers jockeyed for position to claim luggage and roll it out into the California sunshine. The number of departing passengers from LAX reaching 100,000 that Sunday in what airport authorities described as a major travel...
1707 San Vicente Boulevard property on market for $22 million. The former home of the “Godmother of Santa Monica” is now up for sale for $22 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. This historic estate that sits on one acre of land is located at 1707 San Vicente Boulevard and has eight bedrooms and five and a half baths. It has a view of the Riviera Country Club’s golf course.
"The era of the lush lawn is over," declares Lynne Toby, a pensioner who has lived in Los Angeles for 40 years. Ms Toby's attitude toward grass lawns has changed over the years. She wanted a lawn when her son was young and playing sport. But once he stopped, she let it die.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An 18-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Monday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $6.459. The average price rose 36.9 cents during the streak, including two- tenths of a...
