Gary Barnett’s L-shaped project scored a “W” this week thanks to a $125 million debt package that refinances the planned Upper East Side tower. German commercial lender Helaba provided the loan for Extell Development’s project at 1637 First Avenue, according to property records reported by the Commercial Observer. Helaba previously demonstrated its belief in the project in 2018, when it provided $118.2 million in financing to back the purchase of the 10 lots, along with development rights.

