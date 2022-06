WHEN little Elsie Dutton was born - she weighed the same as a tin of soup. At the start of her life, doctors told parents Amy and Scott that she might not make it. Elsie was born at just 23 weeks and four days gestation - below the legal limit for abortion, and wasn't expected to survive, after her twin passed away when Amy went into labour after surgery to separate them.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 HOURS AGO