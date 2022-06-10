ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

LGBTQ+ leaders call legislative threat ‘attack on the rights of parents’

By Peter Burke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders of the South Florida LGBTQ+ community said Friday they’ll continue to “host our events and will provide a safe space for all open-minded, accepting individuals” after a recent “drag show for kids” event in West Palm Beach prompted a Florida lawmaker to propose legislation penalizing adults who allow children to...

Comments / 8

