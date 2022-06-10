LGBTQ+ leaders call legislative threat ‘attack on the rights of parents’
By Peter Burke
Leaders of the South Florida LGBTQ+ community said Friday they’ll continue to “host our events and will provide a safe space for all open-minded, accepting individuals” after a recent “drag show for kids” event in West Palm Beach prompted a Florida lawmaker to propose legislation penalizing adults who allow children to...
Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...
An upcoming Pride event for LGBTQ teens to be held at a Florida church on Saturday has ignited public anger and protest threats, according to WBBH-TV, an NBC affiliate in Southwest Florida. The Youth Pride Conference is geared toward students between the ages of 12 and 18. The event is...
After 20+ years together, Anthony Gonzales and his late husband Mark Johnson were only legally married for six months before Johnson's death. Gonzales was denied his survivor benefits, Social Security benefits typically given after a spouse dies. Seven years later, Gonzales finally received $1,700 a month in survivor benefits, plus...
Oklahoma is the latest state to push forward anti-transgender legislation, this time by preventing transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity. As of March 2022, at least 137 anti-transgender bills were moving through legislatures across the country, according to the Human Rights Campaign, More have been introduced since then.
The Biden administration is using lunch money to hold ‘school districts hostage,’ the head of a conservative advocacy group said in response to the Department of Agriculture's announcement that it would require certain schools to allow trans students to use the bathroom of their preferred gender. Schools awarded...
The past few years have been extra difficult on America’s LGBTQ community. In 2022 alone, about 300 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in different states of the country, making it more challenging for LGBTQ Americans to find a place to call home. To help them locate a community that will welcome them for what they are, the lawncare services marketplace LawnStarter identified the top gay-friendly cities in the US this Pride Month.
One of the main arguments against allowing transgender children the right to transition genders is the notion of "detransitioning." The term "detransition" refers to when a person who has already transitioned genders decides to return to their assigned birth gender.
Several Methodist leaders said the third-largest Protestant denomination in the United States is facing a growing divide as conservative clergy push back against liberals they claim are being disobedient to the church. "[Liberal clergy] are the ones who are not abiding by the pronouncements of our General Conference, which speaks...
A Texas baptist church — labeled an "anti-LGBT hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center — has caused outrage after a pastor said gay people should be "lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head." Pastor Dillon Awes of Stedfast Baptist Church...
Republican proposals to ban drag shows for children are "just smoke and mirrors" to distract from the party's failure to prevent gun massacres, the head of Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) has said.The embattled LGBT+ education charity, which organises children's book readings by drag queens in schools, libraries, and book shops, has become a major flashpoint for social conservatives and been forced to cancel some events after receiving violent threats.On Monday a GOP state legislator in Texas said he would file a bill to ban all drag shows "and other inappropriate displays" in the presence of minors, while on Friday...
