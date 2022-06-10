ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

UWGB Pride Center offers 'safe ally training' in honor of Pride Month

By Noelle Friel
 3 days ago
The UWGB Pride Center is offering a number of events that are open to the public this June in honor of LGBTQ Pride month. One event is aimed at educating the public on issues that affect the LGBTQ community and how to be an ally to members of the community. On June 23rd, the Pride Center will offer safe ally training that is free and open to anyone.

The course is divided into two levels. The first level discusses things like pronouns, basic terminology in the LGBTQ community, and ways to be an ally to those who identify as LGBTQ+. The second level discusses federal and state laws that affect the LGBTQ community, LGBTQ history, and issues that impact the community such as homelessness, mental health and conversion therapy. Those who complete the course will receive a certificate that can be used on a resume.

"It’s a great way to educate yourself. It’s also a great way to show others that you care," said Pride Center coordinator Nicole Kurth. "Pronouns especially I think is a tripping point for a lot of people or how to address somebody and what is some of the terminology when looking at the LGBTQ community.”

The UWGB Pride Center recently expanded to the UWGB Manitowoc and Sheboygan campuses and now has five locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Kurth says there are less than 100 pride centers at the college level throughout the country.

"There's plenty of news articles out there that you can find that LGBTQ folks are under attack constantly. In fact, transgender people are under the most attack. They have the highest murder rates," Kurth said. "Pride month is important to bring attention to all and to be respectful of people."

You can sign up for the safe ally training courses by emailing the Pride Center at PrideCenter@uwgb.edu.

