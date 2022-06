The same million-dollar carrot dangles in front of Antonio Carlos Jr. and Bruce Souto as the Professional Fighters League returns to the stage following a five-week hiatus. With patriotic ties set aside, the Brazilian hopefuls will lock horns in the PFL 4 co-main event on Friday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. Both men competed at PFL 1 on April 20 and have remained idle since. Carlos Jr.—the reigning PFL champion at 205 pounds—enters the cage on a three-fight winning streak after he kicked off his 2022 campaign by submitting Delan Monte with a brabo choke a mere 29 seconds into their encounter. Souto, meanwhile, saw his run of nine consecutive victories grind to a halt in a second-round technical knockout loss to Rob Wilkinson. The setback was his first in nearly seven years.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO