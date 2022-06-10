ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Boys': Amazon renews superhero series for Season 4

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 10 (UPI) -- The Boys will return for a fourth season on Prime Video.

Amazon Studios confirmed in a press release Friday that it renewed the superhero series for Season 4.

The Boys is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book of the same name. The show follows the Boys, a group of vigilantes, as they attempt to take down a team of corrupt superheroes, known as the Seven.

The TV series is developed by Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon and Karen Fukuhara.

News of the renewal follows The Boys' three-episode Season 3 premiere last week. In the first three days since the premiere, the worldwide audience for the show has grown by +17% from Season 2 and +234% from Season 1.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder -- an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders said.

"The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real," he added. "We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

The Boys franchise also includes the anthology animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical and an upcoming spinoff set at America's only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes.

