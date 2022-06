(Minneapolis, MN) -- A fire alarm call has now led to a homicide investigation in Minneapolis. The police department says the call of a fire came in yesterday morning in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South. Firefighters found the body of a man in his sixties who police are saying did not die because of the fire. Another man was arrested at the scene and is being held on probable cause of a homicide while police continue to investigate the situation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO