CHARLESTON, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that wounded nine and left three officers injured at a party in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, of Charleston was arrested by Charleston police, detectives, and the U.S. Marshals Service and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He's now being held at Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday at 2 p.m.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO