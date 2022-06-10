Two New Bern men charged with selling drugs; dogs seized

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Two men have been charged by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with selling cocaine.

On Thursday, New Bern Police officers severed a search warrant at 2913 Monroe Drive in New Bern. During the search, 15 grams of cocaine and other packaging materials consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized.

James Henry Pickett, 49, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of illegal narcotics. Ivan Monroe Pickett, 52, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of illegal narcotics.

Animal Protective Services (APS) seized two adult Pitbulls and four Pitbull puppies from inside the residence after they were found to be laying in urine and feces.

